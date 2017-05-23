Cover 3: The Three Phases of Spence’s Rookie Season With Bucs

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

    Mic

    Don’t have Spence in coverage but have him consistently rush even if he were to be a lb

    Horse

    I wish he was an inch or two taller and 10-20 pounds heavier; in other words I believe he is a tweener. He’s fast and quick, but his oppenents have film on him too Trevor. I don’t think he can handle the run between the guard and tackle. Again, it’s just what I’m seeing and it’s not worth much at all.

      Trevor Sikkema

      Ohio State played him in that 4-3 Under or even in a 3-4 like role and he really shined. But, I also feel like he played with more confidence.

      I do wonder how his body transformation this summer is going to play out. I would think he should have been gaining a little weight, but maybe he’s trying to play much more of a speed role. That will be what I’ll be monitoring the most once he gets the pads one. Will there be a big difference in explosiveness.

    e

    With the addition of Chris Baker, I think this a formidable line. I think this will help Noah’s numbers. When the defense is really solid overall, and the players get a second year under Smitty, I wonder how Noah compares to a young Von Miller? I believe that he has the potential to be one of the NFL sack leaders. If this Jameis offense starts to take off as advertised, there are going to be a lot of teams throwing the ball to catch up. Bottom line, I think Noah’s numbers are going to be “arking” upward.

      macabee

      "Wit beyond measure is man's greatest treasure." ― J.K. Rowling

Nice play on words e. lol.

      Nice play on words e. lol.

      Trevor Sikkema

      I agree with this. If Baker plays as well as he has in the past, and don’t forget about Ayers and Jacquies Smith, too. Throwing a lot at offensive lines and confusing them will benefit a speed player like Spence.

    Destino102

    I think his play time last year was perfect for him. He was coming in as a high prospect, but not someone who was going to dominate immediately. You want to get him reps to develop, but so much that if he struggles it’s not affecting the outcome of the game,

    The expectations are higher this year, so he will probably get more playing time. You still want to have different guys rotate in so that guys are always fresh and that O-Lineman have to prepare for more than 1 guy. Being 100% healthy, and retaining what he learned in his rookie year, I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets double digit sacks. With the taalent we have now, it is going to be difficult for offenses to decide who to double team.

    chetthevette

    As stated by other posters the addition of Baker will help. If McCoy and Baker can collapse the pocket so QBs can’t step up and burn us Spence might be able to sneak in and nab the QB. Don’t discount having Jaq Smith back either. More help the better.
    GO BUCS

      Trevor Sikkema

      I wrote my comment above without seeing this one! Great minds, chetthevette

    Julian Jordan

    The 3-4 is getting out of hand they’re not changing their base defense but they will be more multiple. I take that as they’re going to be able to do a lot of different things.

    Teams that succeed at doing different things have a stable of players that do different things. I say that to say this, whatever his role is he needs to focus on it and show up.

    6.5 won’t cut it, I want to see him show up and show out IN HIS ROLE. 9 sack minimum this year or move on.

    Don’t settle for okay, let’s keep growing.

    WiltheBrewer

    Thanks Trevor. Yes, honestly I was hoping for more- but when you factor in the injury that he played with most of the year , that was a helluv an effort , and you’ve got to give him props! With Spence and Jacq both playing healthy, I’m excited with the speed from the outside

    inspecto

    I’m glad that he deemed football more important than drugs. Godspeed Mr. Spence

    Go Bucs !!!

