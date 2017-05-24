Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 11: D-O-I-N-K

PewterReport.com presents the Pewter Nation Podcast, a weekly audio hour of news, analysis and inside scoop on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered with a dose of humor and insight from Bucs beat writers Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema. Look for the Pewter Nation Podcast each week on PewterReport.com for your listening pleasure.

This week on the Pewter Nation Podcast, Scott Reynolds, Mark Cook and Trevor Sikkema get into a heated argument over which Gatorade flavor is they best, uncover the mystery of what major Mark had in school back in ’91, oh, and of course, give you the inside scoop on everything you need to know from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bucs OTAs.