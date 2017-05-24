Pewter Nation Podcast Episode 11: D-O-I-N-K

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

3 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of BTownBucFan

    BTownBucFan

    Oh my. I’m forced to love Trevor now…man bun and all. I went to Bradenton Christian in the 80’s. Small world. Panthers got to back each other.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      AYE! Panther pride, baby!

      +1
      -1
      Rating: 0. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
  2. 2
    Profile photo of Destino102

    Destino102

    Hey! I ask the hard questions that no one is willing to ask. You guys are good though. I have a good time with it.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version