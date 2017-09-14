BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Cover 3: What Ward Carries; Potential X-Factor For Bucs D

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

5 Comments

  1. 1

    nitey

    Another great Cover 3 Trev, I really enjoy reading these. Great insight. That said, you can never have enough good players and I’d be fine with where ever Smith plays Ward. Over the last 8 games of the season, I grew to appreciate Conte more as a player and I really like Tandy so whether Smith pulls one or the other and inserts Ward or rotates the player based upon down and distance, I honestly see no downside to having signed Ward. I’m very happy with the signing, shoring up what some thought was a weak position group even though Jason addressed the position in the draft. Obviously Evans is a year or two away from really contributing so having another experienced vet like Ward can only help our defense. I really like how the defense is shaping up and if Jack Smith can get back on the field, maybe along with Spence we can finally even have that pass rush that we have been looking for. Excited to see how Mike Smith ends up using Ward especially against some of the TE’s that we will see this season.

    +7
    0
    Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Iowabucfan

    Yes, I like the acquisition of Ward. Mr. Licht exchanged a back-up safety for a quality safety that could put this defense “over the top”. Ward is also somebody that neutralize the opponent’s tight ends, which the Bucs will see plenty of. Mr. Licht in the process converted a 7th round pick into a 6th round pick. Cool move.
    Thanks for another excellent explanation of football, Trev. I am excited about Sunday, go Bucs!

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    EastEndBoy

    Q1) yes I like the acquisition, because…

    Q2) I would be terrified of going with Conte/Tandy again this year guarding TEs… how many years in a row does Greg Olsen need to rack-up 75+yards and 2 TDs /game against us; or do we need to let teams beat us on the final drive of the game lobbing the ball over the middle of the field, before we finally find someone who can take that away. This must be an upgrade on those fronts, so I like it!

    +9
    0
    Rating: +9. From 9 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    slaythembucs

    Definitely a good acquisition. In addition to everything explained above, i also think Ward will help mike to get creative with his blitzes. Bucs rarely ever have safeties blitzing and ward does have some sacks to his name during his time in Denver. This can only help our pass rush which has been mediocre at best in the preseason. And speaking of pass rush, any chance that Jacquies Smith plays this weekend? Thanks for the great insights , Trey. Let’s go Bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  5. 5

    Wausa

    Good point East End.
    I think Tandy and Conte are fine against teams that spread you out with 4 and 5 receiver looks(New Orleans), but the Bucs have struggled covering Tight Ends. Let’s hope TJ can bring an end of teams exposing that part of the Bucs D. If he can this defense has a chance to be one of the very best in the NFL.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version