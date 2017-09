PewterReport.com and 620 WDAE have teamed up to provide a number of weekly features talking Bucs football including a weekly in-studio segment every Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. with Ronnie Laine and TKras.

This week, Mark Cook was in studio, and previewed the Bucs and Bears set for this Sunday at 1 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium.

To listen, click the link below, and make sure to tune into 620 WDAE each Monday, Wednesday and Friday to hear PewterReport.com.