Cover 3: Is Winston On The Path Of Living Up To Bucs’ No. 1 Pick?

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

8 Comments

  1. 1

    Ja'crispy

    Being between Bradford and Stafford at the point in his career is acceptable to me. He has already broken records. I feel he just needs a good coaching staff and a few more pieces on this team. that could be done in one offseason. As long as he can stay healthy I expect Winston to take it to the next level in 2018.

  2. 2

    Alldaway 2.0

    Fix the lines.

    Newton = The Panthers went out of their way to change their offense so Newton doesn’t take a beating anymore by drafting speed and doing more three step drops. Trade of K Benjamin wasn’t a surprise seeing what they want to do on offense now.

    Luck = Bad line that has derailed his brilliant, brilliant career so far.

    Bradford = Vikes oline was adequate but became poor as time went on.

    Stafford = Lions has a mixed bag on the oline for a long time but Stafford played through it.

    Fix the o-line. This has been considered priority #1 since the take over of Licht. What Licht has done has been a lukewarm approach.

  3. 3

    Cody

    The problem with Jameis isn’t his talent. He’s an excellent football player and deserved to be the first overall pick in 2015. But I can’t take pride in a team that has a franchise player eating W’s and not respecting women. It’s sad because I grew up loving guys like Brooks, Alstott, Lynch, and Barber who went their whole careers without these issues.

  4. 4

    Alldaway 2.0

    Bradford with Rams = Worst oline in NFL with several draft busts. They finally fixed the lines with Geoff.

  5. 5

    nitey

    Trev, good article, but despite some of the issues you show here I think for Winston to be successful, at least in the near term, is a better defense. It seems to me that Winston is at his worse when he thinks that he has to be the playmaker that saves the day. Most of his bad decisions appear to me to come because he doesn’t trust the defense to do their job. It also appears that we play down 10 points or more far too many times. Yes, Winston does come out jacked up in the 1st quarter, but I wonder if it’s not more because he feels he HAS to put points on the board early because if he doesn’t the defense will put him down by a touchdown or more.

    Yes, the offensive line needs some attention, but putting a defense that can actually stop the other team will help him the most. For reference look at last years 5 game winning streak. When the defense was locking down the opposing team, Winston seemed more confident. I’d like to see what his stats were for those 5 games as well as compared to games where the team fell behind from the first gun and played behind the entire game.

    I still believe in Winston, but I think we need to give him more defensive help now rather than worry about if he can carry the team to wins. There is plenty of talent and will to work with, coaching needs to work on making sure that games don’t get out of control early.

    JMO.

    1. 5.1

      Brian

      +100

  6. 6

    cbbucfan

    When I watch Winston play, I see all the tools, all the attributes you want in a quarterback. Everything you look for is there: size, arm strength, accuracy, mobility, football IQ. He can make all the throws you want and need a quarterback to make. He can do so from the pocket or on the move. The problem is that consistency in doing what is needed from the quarterback position is not yet there. From an accuracy standpoint, yes, deep passes (20+ yards) must improve. Is he aiming on these instead of naturally throwing the football? I really like and agree with the points made on pre-snap reads. He is still very young, and this aspect of his game should only improve with experience. The more he sees, the more he learns. Tom Brady is an excellent example here. He has seen just about anything that a defense could throw at him. His relentless work ethic pays off here. He studies and studies and studies. He processes information quickly. And he is an absolute master at manipulating defenses with his eyes. Why is he so successful at this? Because he knows what is coming from his pre-snap reads. I believe Winston has the ability to be on the same level as Brady with this in time. I’ve seen and heard about Winston’s tremendous ability to process information quickly, for example on Gruden’s QB Camp. He wows people in the classroom. But the classroom is different from the football field, and I don’t think what he does in the classroom is always translating to the football field yet. Again, that should only get better the more he plays. Some growing pains have to be endured here. All this said, in my opinion, the critical, essential number one thing he must improve upon is protecting the football. The turnovers simply must be greatly reduced. If they are not, then he will never reach his full potential, and the Buccaneers will never be a consistent winner with him under center. It is here that I have concerns. Throughout his career (high school, Florida State, and now with the Bucs), he has committed too many turnovers. He could get by with it in high school and at Florida State because of his advanced physical abilities, but he won’t be able to do that at the professional level. Can he, and will he, dramatically reduce the interceptions and the fumbles? That must be his number one commitment to improving his performance.

  7. 7

    Horse

    I think Winston has done above average, but not good yet; doubt he will play as a Top 10 QB; however, most QB’s don’t meet that standard and can still play in the NFL for many years. He needs a LT to protect him and we definitely need DE’s too. I know you can’t get all this in one year, but I would try to pick up more draft picks by trading down or trading a player or swapping players.

