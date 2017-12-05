PR Roundtable: Could Possible Winston Suspension Save Koetter’s Job?

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011.

3 Comments

  1. 1

    JustaBuc

    This whole “accusation=evidence” trend is just awful all around. It’s already starting to go downhill as it is.

    Ultimately, I don’t really think Winston will get suspended unless something concrete comes out of this for the reasons that the article already stated. The whole Elliot suspension by itself was already pretty bad for the optics of the NFL. But at least there was what like 5 incidents that they are talking about? Would they really suspend a guy for one maybe-but-not-really-sure-I-mean-it’s-possible incident?

    I still do think Koetter gets a pass for now, but not so sure on Smith. I could see line coaches fired, but I can only really see Smith as the highest guy fired. Koetter is different from Morris and Schiano. Both of those guys created dumpster fires and totally lost the team. Koetter so far has been only disappointing and I don’t see quit coming out of the team. They competed in Green Bay. We’ll see how the year pans out but as of this moment I think he stays.

  2. 2

    Amo

    What is frustrating beyond words is regardless of who the HC/OC/DC is, we still are mired in a losing culture. Whether we as fans like Winston or dislike him, we can’t put together enough wins to be respectable for any length of time. Watching the Steelers down on Monday Night Football, I knew they would pull it out. Now whether that’s solely on them being a winning organization or just fortunate to play against a Marvin Lewis coached team, they were going to pull it out at the end. I have been calling for Harbaugh since mid-season. He has had enough success to warrant consideration. I also would like David Shaw to at least get an interview, assuming Dirk gets fired. I’m still not on board with Gruden. I’ve never been a fan of someone sniffing around someone else’s job. However, I implore the Glazer’s to bring in Derrick Brooks and possibly Tony Dungy to change the losing culture that has permeated this team for years. This season sucks.

  3. 3

    devasher

    It’s so absolutely bizarre that this roundtable is about whether Jameis Winston’s second sexual assault allegation in 4 years would affect the job status of…Dirk Koetter.

    Dirk Koetter? How about the guy who staked his claim that he did thorough and extensive research into Winston’s character and history including the previous rape allegation and bet the number one overall pick that nothing like it would happen again? How about his job status?

    But I kid, PR couldn’t have an honest discussion about this GM if they were forced to binge watch all 39 losses of the last 3+ seasons consecutively. Hey, we are one short of an average of 10 losses a season under Licht, w00t!

    I apologize, back to slicing and dicing Koetter 👍

