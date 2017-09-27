DE Smith Ready To Help Bucs’ Struggling Pass Rush

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    cgmaster27

    oh for the love of all things holy please. We need all the pass rush help we can get. IF we can’t get pressure on Eli, we won’t pressure anyone the rest of the season. He will pick us apart if there is no pressure.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Naplesfan

    We put good pressure on Glennon two Sundays ago, even if it only resulted in one sack … but it also resulted in four turnovers, which is the real measure of pressuring the quarterback.

    One game – last week – does not make a trend, especially when that one game featured missing or degraded starters on both the front four and the linebacking trio.

    With Jac Smith back, with (hopefully) Kwon Alexander back, and with more game experience under the belt of newbies Beckwith and Glanton, and (hopefully again) full strength by McCoy and Ayers, then perhaps we could put some pressure on a Giants team with a terrible offensive line.

    We won’t have Lavonte David back yet. And we don’t know yet if Brent Grimes will be back to bolster the backfield.

    So we have more questions than answers today.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend