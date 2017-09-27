4 Things We Learned From One Buc 9-27: Injury Update, National Apology, And Left Over Trash Talk

Wednesday is usually a busy day at One Buc Place, and this Wednesday was no exception. With the Trump comments, the protests, the transition from losing to the Viking to preparing for the Giants, to an updated injury report, there was plenty to learn.

Here were our biggest takeaways.

The Good, The Bad, The Report

No Kwon Alexander or Lavonte David at #Bucs practice today Chris Baker, Noah Spence and Brent Grimes are all practicing. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 27, 2017

After watching Lavonte David writhe in pain at the end of Sunday’s game, people figured that he’d be missing some significant time. What people were hoping for is that Kwon Alexander would be back.

He’s not.

In fact, he wasn’t even on the sidelines at practice. That’s not good, and hints that his hamstring injury is one that could possibly keep him out the next two games, since after Sunday the Bucs have a quick turn around for Thursday night against the Patriots.

Kendell Beckwith, Ardarius Glanton and Cameron Lynch will likely be the ones to fill in the gaps.

The Rhodes Were Open

Mike Evans on his comment to "Rhodes closed": "There's film to prove it… sometimes when I beat him, other guys were open." pic.twitter.com/AoIFix5QRL — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 27, 2017

Early Wednesday morning the NFL’s official Twitter account posted an image of the receivers Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been asked to cover this season, and encapsulated it by saying “Rhodes Closed” to show how he’s shut them down.

Mike Evans responded with a tweet of his own that said, “Rhodes were open for me. Film don’t lie.”

In the video above, Evans was asked about that during open locker room. He said that he beat Rhodes plenty, it’s just that sometimes other guys were open and they got the ball.

McCoy Apologizes

Gerald McCoy's full apology for the certain words he used to describe president Trump on Monday: pic.twitter.com/MgLGo9qCii — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 27, 2017

On Monday, Gerald McCoy let his opinions fly on his team’s performance, social media trolls and the president’s recent comments on the NFL.

On that last topic in particular, at one point in his rant, McCoy used the word “retarded” to describe president Trump.

Today McCoy apologized for all that. He said that he shouldn’t have used that word, and shouldn’t have said the things about the president he did. Instead, he told us what he should have said is that we need to pray for our president and our country. He noted that, as a man of faith, he believes that God puts people in power for a reason, even if the reasoning is beyond our knowledge. He said that it’s our job to be a light in such a situation rather than complain about it.

Smith Concerned About Bucs Pass Rush

#Bucs DC Mike Smith says he's concerned about the lack of pass rush in Tampa Bay right now. pic.twitter.com/Q7hxYeiz8V — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 27, 2017

Mike Smith was about as tame as he could be for a defensive coordinator addressing the media after getting his butt handed to him in the previous game.

There were times when you could sense Smith holding back some choice words, but, in the end, he basically said that it didn’t matter that they were without starters and that no team in the NFL is going to feel sorry for them. Regardless of the situation, he said he has to coach up the guys he has the best he can.

One of those ways is in the pass rush, an area that he admitted is a concern. He said that without good play from the rush, the secondary cannot elevate their play. He said that it all has to work together, and if one area fails, the whole unit fails.

He said that he has to coach up the players he has to be able to disrupt the quarterback, plain and simple. One sack thus far just isn’t enough.