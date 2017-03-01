Don’t Expect O-Line Shakeup Says Licht And Koetter From Combine

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

9 Comments

  1. 1
    Bobby Ashcraft

    I’ve never been a Dotson fan, but I don’t have a major problem with the personnel. Too many Bucs fans want a NOW, NOW, NOW fix; our O-Line just needs time mostly. It wouldn’t hurt to add pieces, but I understand not forcing it. People act like our coach and GM are supposed to go out and say “we’re absolutely going to replace all those guys!” That’s not exactly a good way to instill your players with confidence.

    1. 1.1
      Iowabucfan

      Well said. Awesome!

  2. 2
    Horse

    There was no mention about the Center spot which was the weakest area and we need an up grade there. I don’t care who it is as long as it’s not Hawley.

    1. 2.1
      Naplesfan

      The Bucs have made it pretty clear they don’t view center as a “weak spot” – they’re happy with the line, but want some additional improvement this season. I’ve read quite a few remarks that Hawley is very well liked by his teammates and coaches,though there’s a noisy contingent of Bucs fans here who want to show him the door.

      At the end of the day, Licht and Koetter owe their jobs to the onfield success they deliver … given that they have more skin in the game any all the fans put together, we have to respect their opinion. First winning season since 2010 – I’d say those two have earned our respect.

  3. 3
    GOBUCS!!YKJ

    I am one of those fans who want more competition on the line. There are holes that need to be filled and really consistency! I understand JL and Coach K are going to put the best 5 out there again we need consistent play from those 5 blocking for JW. So if we don’t add anyone to the mix that can play inside or shift to outside if need be when injuries occur I like some will be livid! Winston can’t be running for his life back there! We also need a solid number 2 wide out with 4.4-4.5 speed to stretch the field on O.

    Go Bucs!!

  4. 4
    XpfcWintergreen

    While Licht and Koetter have surprised me in the past two years with some of their FA acquisitions and some of their draft picks, I have been impressed with their overall consistency in quality of personnel pick ups so far. I do not have any expectations that they will draft anyone for the OL. However, I would not be stunned if they do. I do expect that they will try to improve by bringing in some more guys to compete via free agency. I would be very surprised if they made no moves whatsoever to add competition for the five starting positions.

    ____
    Go Bucs!!!!!

    1. 4.1
      chetthevette

      Well said X. I think these guys just get better with time. Like wine!!
      GO BUCS

  5. 5
    scubog

    While I agree that every position could use better players or an improved performance from the youngsters we are developing, I don’t see the O-line as the biggest problem at all. It’s all a team effort. Weakness in one area (WR’s unable to get open quickly enough and an injured RB’s who becomes ineffective) can make another look like the culprit. While each of the offensive linemen had their share of difficulty with penalties from time to time, it was Joe Hawley (who had already been cut by Atlanta) who was getting rolled all too often. I’m sure his nagging injuries had an impact, but I don’t see him being in the pivot here long term. Perhaps Horse’s favorite prospect, Ben Gottschalk will take the job.

  6. 6
    Honey Bear

    Licht and Koetter are operating under the assumption that this year we will stay healthy and that we can shuffle our linemen to different positions with no problem. I think a better and safer play is to sign Mangold and draft his potential replacement in the middle rounds. We all know how great Mankins was for us, both as a player and a leader. I see Mangold doing the same.

