Don’t Expect O-Line Shakeup Says Licht And Koetter From Combine

A large segment of Bucs fans have been clamoring for the Bucs to address the offensive line this offseason, but according to general manager Jason Licht and head coach Dirk Koetter, don’t expect a major overhaul.

Licht and Koetter spoke to the media, including PewterReport.com earlier on Wednesday from Indianapolis where they are attending the NFL Combine.

“I thought it wasn’t as good as 2015,” Licht said. “I think as the year went on they got better. Our left tackle Donovan Smith came on in the second half and was the player we were hoping to get and I think he’s going to be even better. Ali Marpet continues to show why he’s worthy of where we took him. Demar Dotson, we are very happy with him. Overall, individually, I think we are happy. Just like all position groups, they need some improvement and I think they will. George Warhop will be the first to tell you that we need to make some improvements there. I think we’re definitely capable. We have the right individuals and the right foundation. Of course we always want to look for depth and look for the best and put the best five out there.”

Head coach Dirk Koetter echoed Licht’s sentiment about the Bucs’ offensive line.

“We are happy with our offensive line,” Koetter said. “We weren’t as fortunate to stay healthy across the board as we were in 2015. As far as our personnel, we’re happy. We have a good list of things that we would like to improve on, but as far as our personnel, we’re happy with those guys. Those guys play hard. They try to do it the right way and try to do it the way we ask them to. If you had George Warhop, our O-line coach, up here he would give you a whole list of things we have to work on. We do at every position. We’re not where we need to be as a team yet. We’re not good enough. We have to get better.

Licht was asked about J.R. Sweezy, who was a big free agent signing in 2016, but due to a back injury, was unable to play a single snap last season.

“He was cleared at the end of the season,” Licht said. “I’m excited about that at this point. We’ll continue to monitor him and where he’s at from a physical standpoint. We’re going to put the best five players out there. Dirk and his staff do a great job of cross-training guys – guard-center, guard-tackle – and we’ve got a lot of guys that are capable of playing both guard and center. If Sweezy is healthy and he’s with us, which we would be excited for, we’ll put the best five out there.”

Koetter chimed in on the Sweezy health situation as well on Wednesday.

“That’s a medical question and I’m not a doctor,” Koetter said. “When we signed J.R. Sweezy we were extremely confident, and we’re very excited about J.R. joining our team and making us a better football team. Unfortunately, J.R. had a surgery in the offseason and the recovery was longer than anyone expected. No one wants to be out there helping the team more than J.R. He has been cleared. He didn’t get cleared until after our final game. He has been back training and now we’re ready to take it to the next step. Aside from having surgery, nothing has changed with J.R. the player who played so well for the Seahawks before we signed him. As of today, yes [he’s cleared for OTAs].”