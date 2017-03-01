Bucs On Martin: “We Don’t Have To Make That Decision Right Now”

13 Comments

  1. 1
    drdneast

    Fortunately Licht and Koetter don’t listen to the jelly brained goobers that calll for players to get fitrd everytime they do something more serious than curse in the public realm.
    They also seem to realize Martin’s problems with runniing the ball weren’t all on him.
    This team really missed Logan Mankins at the LG position last season.
    Watch some film and see for yourself.

    1. 1.1
      devasher

      Martin avg 2.9 ypc, his worst career year while Jacquizz Rodgers, a street free-agent signed mid-season averaged 4.3 ypc behind the same line. So I really don’t know who you want to blame in this situation, but if my coworker manages to do significantly more work than me in the same environment, mmmmmayybe I shouldn’t blame my environment 😉

      As far as cutting Martin, the team isn’t going to do that until the replacement has been signed/drafted. There is no reason to signal to every other team in the league you have a hole at RB if there is no finanical incentive to do so. Doug Martin is going to see his contract torn up at some point in 2017, whether or not he remains with the team under different terms is the only question.

  2. 2
    chetthevette

    Agree totally DRD. I can’t really say why I like Martin as much as I do, maybe because he seems genuine.
    ” his well being is important to us” well put Mr. Koettter.
    GO BUCS

  3. 3
    surferdudes

    Nice political comment from Licht, but I don’t see Martin coming back. I see us resigning Rodgers, Barber coming back, and us drafting two new backs. I think Simms won’t make the cut either. Two good years from Doug, three injury ones. That’s five years, which is about the life span of a back. He won’t be available till week four, won’t be able to practice till then. How does that help the continuity of the offense? J. Charles, Peterson, Lacy, it’s a cruel business, add Martin to the list after the draft.

    1. 3.1
      macabee

      Surfer,

      You may want to ask Cook or Reynolds If Martin can participate in OTAs and training camp. I’m researching now. I did get this tweet from Roy Cummings that suggest that he is planning to be ready for OTAs. Will make a difference if he does. Koetter/Licht sound optimistic. I have no preference here – best man should play.

      Roy Cummings‏ @RCummingsFRS 8h8 hours ago

      #Bucs RB Doug Martin was back in Tampa last week and met with Bucs and meeting appears to have gone well. He will prep for OTAs in Cali.

  4. 4
    fredster

    He’s worth keeping for right price. He’s overpaid right now all things considered. It’s obvious he can put up 1500 yards when healthy. It’s obvious our O line sucked last year. All I know is if we keep him you better have more depth behind him because he’s proved to be able to only produce every other year at best.

  5. 5
    drdneast

    devasher, Rogers also got to run against the 49ers to help boost that average up. My sister could have racked up over 100 yards n 24 carries against the 49ers rush defense last year which ranked dead last in 2016.
    Don’t get me wrong, I like Rogers and hope the Bucs resign him. I’d like to see both Martin and Smith both tote the ball for the Bucs next year.
    What I don’t want to see is the Bucs waste a high round draft pick on a RB when we have two very capable ones in the backfield right now. We have greater needs elsewhere.
    As for Sims, he pretty much showed last year he isn’t the type of back who wants to run between the tackles. He tries to shake and bake way to much behind the LOS in attempt to avoid powering through and taking a few hits along the way. To much Reggie Bush.

    1. 5.1
      devasher

      Maybe your sister should try out for the team then, it sounds like she is at minimum a little better than 2016 Doug Martin and Charles Sims 😉

      As far as racking up numbers against one team, I did you the favor of subtracting the 49ers game totals and calculated that Rodgers averaged 3.94 ypc the rest of the 2016 season. So even with his best game off the books Rodgers was a full yard per touch better than Martin. It’s not a close competition, and frankly for a RB getting one of the highest salaries in the league to get so beaten badly by another guy who was cut from his team the same season, it’s hard to see how anyone would pay close the contract that he currently has (but won’t) for 2017.

  6. 6
    surferdudes

    Once the season starts, Martin can’t be with the team in any capacity. So he can be at OTA’s, and preseason, big deal. Then when the season is quarter way over he can come back, but would probably need a game or two, to get in football shape. That was my point, how would his being there, being gone, coming back help our offensive continuity?

  7. 7
    scubog

    Licht’s and Koetter’s statements are what many of us have been saying all along. Not exactly some bizarre notion.

  8. 8
    magoobee

    The humane thing to do is cut Martin now. I hope Licht sees how stupid the contract he signed Martin for was. So if you know you are going to cut him, do it now so he can plan his future. You want to bring him back later for a million or less after he serves his suspension, fine.

    STOP OVER PAYING PLAYERS. To win you do not have to have the best players, you need to have the best VALUE. Believe me if Brady wanted to be paid like a top 3 QB, the Patriots would cut or trade him. For 2017, Brady will be the 13th highest paid QB.

    That is why I think the Pewter Report Writers are crazy to offer Rodgers $2.5-3 million a year. $3 million would make him the 20th highest paid RB. Better to bring in a several UDFA or pick up someone in season for less than a million like we did with Rodgers last year.

    Putting money into the OL and DL is more important.

  9. 9
    drdneast

    I have read some goofy things out here before, but magoobee your last post has to rank in the Top 5.
    Seriously, do they let you wander the grounds unattended.

    1. 9.1
      scubog

      No way that’s top 5. Top 10 maybe.

