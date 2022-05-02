With the Bucs draft officially over, all the “experts” want to weigh in and grade how teams did. All this before any of these players ever step foot on a football field. It happens every year and will continue. But the general rule of thumb is you grade a draft three years later to get a real sense. With that being said, Rene Bugner put together a consensus board of some of the top draft grades.

Thor Nystrom Thanks guys 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wQjshyeCIy — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 1, 2022

The Bucs finished right in the middle of the pack with a B-minus grade and a 2.86 GPA. The highest grade they received was an A from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter.

Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheah, an admitted Tampa Bay fan, gave the team an A-minus. While another Tampa native, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, gave the Bucs a B-plus.

Tampa Bay’s lowest grade was a C-minus, and that came from two writers – USA Today’s Nate Davis, and notoriously tough grader NBS Sports Edge’s Thor Nystrom. The average grade for the Bucs was a B, with eight of 18 writers handing one out.

Bucs Draft Class Recap

The Bucs wrapped up their draft class with eight total selections. After trading out of the first round, Tampa Bay selected Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall to kick off the second round. With picks at his disposal from the trade back, general manager Jason Licht moved up the board in the second round, trading up for Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke. Staying put in the third round, Arizona State running back Rachaad White was the selection.

With the early fourth-round pick acquired in the trade back involving Hall, Tampa Bay drafted Washington tight end Cade Otton. Then came the controversial pick that probably dropped the Bucs’ grade a bit. Tampa Bay spent a fourth-round pick on punter Jake Camarda. In this point in the draft the Bucs some might have thought they reached on every pick on Day 2, but Otton was the consensus best player available to start Day 3. Then Tampa Bay made a splash by trading a 2023 fourth-round pick for a seventh-round pick and the fifth-rounder they used to select Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum. Many believed McCollum would’ve been picked in the third round.

Tampa Bay rounded out the draft by trading up once again for Minnesota blocking tight end Ko Kieft in the sixth round. Using their final selection, the Bucs selected LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony in the seventh round.