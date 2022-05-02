Managing your family’s wealth means more to Amuni Financial than simply allocating your assets. It means legacy planning, brokerage & advisory services, retirement accounts, college savings accounts and insurance services. With 40 years of experience, let Amuni Financial help you plan ahead and stay ahead.

Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds answers your questions from the @PewterReport Twitter account each week in the Bucs Monday Mailbag Submit your question to the Bucs Monday Mailbag each week via Twitter using the hashtag #PRMailbag. Here are the questions we chose to answer for this week’s edition.

QUESTION: With Luke Goedeke and Ko Kieft how excited are you for the goal line packages next year?

ANSWER: That’s an interesting question. Who doesn’t love a good, beefy goal line package, right? What’s even more interesting is that the Bucs typically don’t go to a true goal line package with three tight ends, or a fullback and two tight ends, very often. The Bucs will typically run their base offense out of 12 (one back, two tight ends and two receivers) or 11 (one back, one tight end and three receivers) near the goal line. The exception is when the team is usually at the 1-yard line, but that’s the territory for a QB sneak from Tom Brady.

Bruce Arians’ offense doesn’t deploy a true fullback. But vice president of player personnel John Spytek did say that Ko Kieft could play some fullback in addition to tight end. Tampa Bay has occasionally used tight end Cameron Brate as a fullback in some situations. Kieft is a much better blocker and could take on those duties.

The addition of Luke Goedeke could be a game-changer up front. Bucs general manager Jason Licht likes taking tough, athletic college tackles and moving them inside to guard at the NFL level. He did that with Ali Marpet, Alex Cappa and Robert Hainsey.

Goedeke, a true ruffian in the trenches, immediately becomes the favorite to replace Marpet at left guard. He’ll receive a challenge from veteran Aaron Stinnie, who has a head start regarding NFL playing time and his knowledge of the offense. Yet Goedeke is viewed as the future at left guard – and perhaps the present, too.

QUESTION: How much consideration did Tom Brady have in drafting these players?

ANSWER: Tom Brady didn’t personally take part in any of the team’s draft plans. While he’ll give his opinions during free agency and help recruit NFL veterans, Brady stays out of the draft. Yet general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles definitely helped Brady with several of the team’s 2022 draft picks.

The first is second-round pick Luke Goedeke. The tough Central Michigan mauler will move from right tackle to left guard where he’s the early favorite to start in 2022. Goedeke has big shoes to fill with the loss of Ali Marpet to retirement. But he has the physical and mental makeup to start as a rookie.

The Bucs drafted running back Rachaad White in the third round, and he’s a great pass-catching back. White hauled in 43 passes for 456 yards (10.3 avg.) and one touchdown last year at Arizona State. And he rushed for 1,000 yards and 15 TDs. I think White can beat out Ke’Shawn Vaughn for the backup running back role behind Leonard Fournette.

And finally, Tampa Bay drafted a pair of tight ends in Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Otton has the versatility to catch and block, and should challenge Cam Brate for the No. 2 tight end spot as a rookie. That’s assuming starter Rob Gronkowski returns for one more year. Otherwise, Otton could compete to start right away.

Kieft has a decent chance of making the team as the No. 4 tight end due to his blocking and special teams work. He may not see the field as much as Otton in his rookie season if he makes the team. But he’s still another player that could see some playing time with Brady.

QUESTION: Lots of people want Tom Brady back next year, but isn’t there some value to him walking away in a year where every other offensive starter will return? This isn’t counting Rob Gronkowski. The offense is set for two more years minus Donovan Smith, Cameron Brate, Gronk and Brady.

ANSWER: Well, Tom Brady simply makes the Bucs better and an automatic Super Bowl contender. So there is more value for Tampa Bay when he’s under center. But I think the 2022 season is Brady’s last one in the NFL. I think he’s going to retire at age 45 after this year.

Having said that, the Bucs offense does appear to be in great shape in 2023 without Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who I’m assuming retires after this year as well. Donovan Smith and Shaq Mason are under contract for the next two years, and the offensive line seems set with the addition of Luke Goedeke. The skill positions are also set with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage at wide receiver, and Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White at running back.

The only real issue is at tight end. Cade Otton figures to be in the mix to eventually start if he pans out, but the Bucs will still need a few more capable tight ends if Gronkowski and Cameron Brate depart after this season.

Whoever takes over at quarterback for Tampa Bay in 2023 will have a very good line to operate behind. And plenty of weapons in the passing game to throw to. Whether it’s Kyle Trask, Blaine Gabbert or someone else, that QB will be set up for success with a well-stocked roster on offense.

QUESTION: Do you think there will be some roster moves at WR? Cyril Grayson, Jr., Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson are cut/trade candidates in my eyes. Undrafted free agent receivers Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns are very interesting prospects who can make the roster from my point of view.

ANSWER: I think the Bucs receivers you mentioned – Cyril Grayson, Jr., Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson – are not locks to make the team in 2022. Of the three, I think Grayson might have the best chance. The NFL is a “what have you done for me lately?” league. Grayson had great games at Carolina and at New York where he scored the game-winning touchdown before getting hurt in Week 18. He was more productive at the end of the 2021 season than either Miller or Johnson. I don’t see any of them having any real trade value.

The other receiver you aren’t mentioning that might be on the bubble is Jaelon Darden, last year’s fourth-round pick, who failed to impress as a receiver or a return specialist. The 5-foot-8, 174 pounder didn’t really show off his 4.47 speed or quickness last year, and he’ll need a great camp and preseason to extend his time in Tampa Bay. The Bucs signed two similar players in undrafted free agents Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns and Utah State’s Deven Thompkins.

Sterns’ lack of size (5-7, 183) and lack of speed (4.62) kept him undrafted, although he does boast a 40-inch vertical. Sterns was Bailey Zappe’s favorite target last year, catching 150 passes for 1,902 and 17 touchdowns. He’s a shifty, savvy receiver, who first caught my attention when Sterns and Zappe played at Houston Baptist. In 2020, Houston Baptist almost upset Texas Tech, losing, 35-33. Sterns had 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown against the Red Raiders.

Listed under 5-foot-7 and 167 pounds, Thompkins is a blazer with 4.42 speed that also put up ridiculous receiving numbers as a senior. He hauled in 102 catches for 1704 yards (16.7 avg.) and 10 TDs. His 6.98 in the three-cone and a 4.18 in the short shuttle at his pro day as have ranked third among all receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. We’ll see if either smallish receiver plays big enough to take Darden’s roster spot.

QUESTION: Why does Bucs G.M. Jason Licht value using draft capital on specialists? Hasn’t had one work out yet.

ANSWER: It’s important to note that Bucs general manager Jason Licht has only drafted three specialists so far. We all know that the drafting of Roberto Aguayo in the second round in 2016 was a debacle. That was probably Licht’s worst-ever draft pick in terms of positional value and draft round value.

Licht also drafted kicker Matt Gay in the fifth round in 2019. Gay won the starting job and had a decent rookie year, outside of a notable missed field goal against the Giants that cost them a chance to win that game. He also whiffed on some big kicks that led to Tampa Bay losing its season finale against Atlanta.

In 2020, Licht brought in veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who beat Gay for the job in training camp. Succop went on to have a record-setting season in Tampa Bay, scoring the most points in a single season (136). He helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV and broke Martin Gramatica’s single-season points record.

Meanwhile Gay went on to become a Pro Bowl kicker with the Rams this season, and helped L.A. win Super Bowl LVI. Gay wasn’t a bad pick. He’s got plenty of talent. It just didn’t work out in Tampa Bay after his rookie season.

We’ll see what the future holds for Jake Camarda, who won a national championship with Georgia. He can also hold for placements and handle kickoffs. So Camarda will essentially replace Bradley Pinion, who currently does all three things.

The only other punter the Bucs liked was Penn State’s Jordan Stout, who went three spots ahead of Camarda in the fourth round. If Camarda performs well, then Licht just drafted a starter in the fourth round.

QUESTION: How would you rate the Bucs’ draft when including the Shaq Mason trade?

ANSWER: I don’t like giving out letter grades for the draft, so I won’t. We won’t know how these new Bucs will fare for at least a year. But I do like this draft class, as I think the Bucs addressed some needs and add some talented players. I’ll offer more analysis in this week’s SR’s Fab 5 column on Friday.

But I was keen on general manager Jason Licht trading back and getting Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall at the top of the second round and picking up extra picks. I also loved the pick of cornerback Zyon McCollum in the fifth round, and even using a 2023 fourth-round pick to make it happen. Licht maneuvered well throughout the draft.

It’s totally fair to include right guard Shaq Mason when evaluating this year’s draft class. Licht traded a fifth-round pick to New England to get a proven, veteran starter – and an upgrade over Alex Cappa. Take a look at this draft haul and tell me it’s not impressive.

1st Round – DT Logan Hall

2nd Round – LG Luke Goedeke

3rd Round – RB Rachaad White

4th Round – TE Cade Otton

4th Round – P Jake Camarda

5th Round – RG Shaq Mason (veteran acquired via trade with Patriots)

5th Round – CB Zyon McCollum

6th Round – TE Ko Kieft

7th Round – OLB Andre Anthony

Hall, Goedeke, Carmada and Mason are starters in 2022. White has a chance to be RB2 and Otton has a chance to be TE2. On a veteran Bucs team already stacked with talent, a lot of the rookies in this class will still see the field. That’s a sign of good drafting.