Fifth Down With Cam Brate: Dinner With Jesus, Disney Songs And More

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs’ players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We begin a new year of The Fifth Down with wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL so far?

Answer: Julius Peppers. Because he is really strong. I tried really hard to block him when I was a rookie, and he wasn’t even trying. And he wasn’t going anywhere.

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: The first thought that came to my head was definitely not Evan Smith. I would go crazy within the first two weeks. I think I would pick Ryan Fitzpatrick. Pretty interesting guy. I feel like I would learn a few things. He might have some basic survival skills. He’s from Arizona. A Harvard guy. He could probably build a Rubik’s Cube from a coconut shell and keep us entertained for life.

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer: Alicia Vikander. She was a the robot in Ex Machina. Which is kind of a weird thing to say. Yeah, she’s easy on the eyes as they say.

Question: Which deceased celebrity would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: My guy Jesus Christ. There are so many questions I could ask him. It would be an interesting dinner.

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: The problem is I really like cheesy songs. I like Christmas music too, so it can’t be that. It would probably be a Disney song. Maybe, “It’s A Small World.”

