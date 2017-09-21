Five Things We Learned From One Buc 9-21: Coaching Staff Talks Offensive Weapons

Though most of the attention has been turned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ upcoming game versus the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday was the first time since the Bucs’ win over the Bears that offensive coordinator Todd Moken and quarterback Jameis Winston took to the podium.

With that and a few other things going on throughout the day, here were the five things we learned from One Buc on Thursday.

Monken Speaks

Monken says Bucs need to be better in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/6h8Y40Zp8O — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 21, 2017

As previously stated, Thursday was the first time we’d heard Moken talk about his offense’s performance since the Bears game.

He began by stating the obvious: That the team has to continue to get better at finishing in the red zone and also has to be better at completing long passes. However, Moken also gave us a quote that spoke to his true feelings about the game.

“Bad football loses before good football wins.”

What does that mean? That means that limited turnovers and minimal penalties will always put you in a chance to win.

That’s what Tampa Bay did on Sunday, even if there were other things to improve on.

Monken Talks Winston

Monken thought Jameis looked composed and limited mistakes against Bears. pic.twitter.com/cJeWcFqsuJ — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 21, 2017

In terms of Winston’s performance, Moken wasn’t as apologetic for Winston’s deep passes as some others have been, noting where he missed and not exactly making excuses for it. However, he did praise Winston’s day for being as mistake free and in control as it was.

Moken said that as long as Winston is in control, he has the chance to do special things. He mentioned that even though Winston missed on the long balls, he couldn’t recall many, if any, passes that he thought Winston had no business throwing.

Going along with his previous quote, that kind of command as a quarterback will always give you a chance to win.

McCoy is Fine

Gerald McCoy is back at practice today. Was jumping and dancing around in warm ups. His ankle is fine. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 21, 2017

The Bucs injury report yesterday contained a few surprising names, one of which was defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

The injury report stated that McCoy was held out of practice due to something with his ankle. But, today, as he ran out to the field with his helmet, he looked over at the media and shouted, “I’m A-OK!”

He was then dancing and jumping around to the music during warm ups, so he should be totally fine going into Sunday.

Koetter On Punt Return

Koetter says Hunphries and Reedy are equally suited for return duties pic.twitter.com/tu22iPNwnM — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 21, 2017

Last year the Bucs’ primary punt returner was Adam Humphries, who is still on the team. However, this year the team may start going more and more towards Bernard Reedy as their total special teams returner.

Koetter said they like that they can trust both Humphries and Reedy for punts, but said that due to Humphries playing more snaps on offense, it may play into Reedy’s favor to get more of those opportunities.

Evans Maturity Playing A Part

Koetter is impressed with the maturation of receiver Mike Evans. pic.twitter.com/wlazFC3AUi — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 21, 2017

Koetter may not have been the head coach of the Buccaneers for the entirety of wide receiver Mike Evans’ career. But, even as the team’s offensive coordinator back in 2015, Koetter says the maturity from the 20-year-old drafted Evans to who he is today has been parallel to his improvements as a player.