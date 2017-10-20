Fifth Down With DT Clinton McDonald: The GOAT, J Lo And The Wise King

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back for 2017 and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with defensive tackle Clinton McDonald .



Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?



Answer: “I would say between Adrian Peterson and Peyton Manning. Adrian Peterson because in his prime around 2012 they played us in Seattle and the first three runs he broke off for 80 something yards. The first one was a stretch and one was down the hill for about 80 yards. It was crazy to see a guy with the breakaway ability to get out of the way of defenders and not shy away from physicality. Peyton Manning because he is the GOAT and he knows it. He knows it and he runs it like he knows it. Those were two tough competitors.”

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?



Answer: “That’s hard. Shoot, who would I want to be with? I might just say Will (Gholston) because I’ve known will for a long time.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “There are a lot of bad songs. The worst one to get stuck in my head—there are a lot of songs that are explicit with a lot of curse words in them. Those are the songs I hate to get stuck in my head. Any song that has a negative message. We’re all energy based beings and if you get negative energy in you in messed up your whole day.”

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer: “I don’t really watch TV that much now. When I was younger I would think like a Jennifer Lopez or a Tyra Banks. When I was in my teens it was somebody like that.”

Question: Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: “King David. He was a man of God’s own heart. He has instructions. He was a valiant man, he fought hard, and he was a man of war. He also had compassion for his people and loved his people too.”

