VIDEO: Winston Throws With Bucs First Team; Will Start On Sunday

The big question this week surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was whether or not their starting quarterback, Jameis Winston, would be able to give it a go a week after suffering a low grade AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

The team held him out of participating fully on Wednesday and Thursday, though Winston did take what the team called “mental reps,” but, on Friday, Winston appeared to be a full participant and was throwing with the first team players.

Though this was expected from what we heard on Thursday, it was good to actually see since there was so much uncertainty leading up to this point. It did not seem like there was any sort of change in his throwing motion due to discomfort or anything like that, and from what we saw – which wasn’t much since we only get to see the first 30 minutes of practice – the velocity on his throws wasn’t noticeably different either.

Winston did have some fun with the spectacle, however. For one of his throwing reps, Winston saw all of the media members with their camera phones out (knowing why) and decided to give them an up close and personal shot in their video reel to show his shoulder is just fine – by nearly hitting them with the ball!

So Winston, seeing every single media member with their camera phones out, decided to show us up close & personal that his shoulder is fine. pic.twitter.com/FF5rmg0xnd — Trev-OR-Treat 👻🎃 (@TampaBayTre) October 20, 2017

Cue the Winston accuracy issues tweets – I’m kidding. Don’t do that. This was totally on purpose and was funny.

Check out Dirk Koetter's reaction after Winston's pass sailed into our cameras 😂#Bucs pic.twitter.com/T1JRwLyaNa — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 20, 2017

Anyways, it appeared Winston was on track to play Sunday, and after practice, Dirk Koetter confirmed that to us; Winston will start.

BREAKING: Dirk Koetter confirms Jameis Winston WILL start on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/iljzLZkr5k — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 20, 2017

Adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.