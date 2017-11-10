Fifth Down With Keith Tandy: Dinner With Aristotle; Party In The U.S.A.

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back for 2017 and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with safety Keith Tandy.

The Fifth Down is sponsored by Ford’s Garage.







Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?



Answer: “I think mentally, Peyton Manning. Every time we would move he would know what we were doing. If we didn’t move, he would know what we’re doing somehow. We actually had Peyton Manning rules when we went into the game. We did stuff we had never done all year and he knew what we were in after one or two series.”

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?



Answer: “That’s Honcho (TE Alan Cross). Honcho can figure anything out. He’s from the country so you know he’s good with his hands. If he plays any sport he finds a way to be good at it. Doesn’t matter if it’s ping pong, football, or if we’re on an island, coconut basketball, he’s going to be good at it.”

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer:“Growing up I was always a Halle Berry Fan. What wasn’t good about her?”

Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: “I think I would go with Aristotle. I love numbers and finding out why. I feel like he would have some things to tell me about what he was thinking in his head and how he figured out stuff.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “Party in the USA.”



Ford’s Garage is a Prime Burger and Craft Beer restaurant. Not only do they have Black Angus but Kobe Beef and Bison. The unique design and vibe is that of a 1920’s service station. Our authentic Ford Model T’s are suspended over the bars and outside the restaurants. Happy Hour is from 11-7 Monday-Friday, and they offer a premium well pour that is $4.00 all day, everyday. Their premium well consist of Stoli, Bacardi, Tanqueray, Jim Beam and Cuervo.