SR’s Fab 5: Chubb Would Help Bucs; Less Talk, More Action From Winston

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

    RootsCrew

    Jesus. Just trade Winston away and be done with it. The kid can’t do anything right. Check it down! No, throw it deep. No, complete 70% of passes while chucking it deep. Be a leader, but don’t say anything and don’t be yourself. Quit trying to change and neuter him. This culture of losing infects the entire locker room. Winston will still fight for every game. He expects his teammates to fight with him. GMC isn’t a pregame guy. Kwon doesn’t seem to give speeches. LVD? Nope. Mike? Nope. We let Shep, great pregame talker, leave for Carolina. Who else on the team is left beside Winston? The pre game speech in NO was corny as hell, but it was also desperation. Brady, Goff, Wentz, Dak all have better teams than Winston and have better systems around them. Good teams don’t need pregame speeches.

    surferdudes

    Trade Winston? That’s probably what the Falcons thought of a young Brett Farve, when they dealt the wild child to G.B.. It took a real coach, Holmgrem to mold him into a HOFer. I think that’s what Winston needs, a real coach, a real G.M. to put players around him that help him succeed. Expecting a 23 yr old to carry a sorry franchise over the finish line is unrealistic. Scott did you hear what Gruden had to say about Winston’s antics? Pretty much what you said. Gruden, I’d tell him to tone it down. I’d tell him to follow Joe Montana’s example, be more of a flat liner. He went on to say he has all the talent in the world. He hates losing, and the Bucs are bad right now. He needs to take this time to heal, and reevaluate all he’s done so far. I think he’ll do just that. What we need is someone like Gruden to help him along. The current regime is not getting that done.

      Naplesfan

      Maybe,surfer.

      Maybe a new coaching regime will transform Jameis as he’s been into a beautiful butterfly.

      Or not.

      Each year it’s been a litany of excuses. His rookie year, well, he’s a rookie, and he passed for a lot of yards .. but didn’t score many points, and it was all blamed on his coaches under the Lovie Smith regime. Second season, it was all blamed on having no running game, and no offensive line (both of which were actually pretty good during his ineffective rookie season … but whatever), and most of all, Jameis had no “weapons” to throw to (which was true, but maybe as it turned out not that relevant). Now this season, Jameis’s spotty performance is being blamed on “bad play calling”, and no offensive line – despite having more weapons to throw to than any other quarterback in the league.

      If the new regime comes in and decides they want to make Jameis play for his job in the last year of his rookie contract, I’m totally OK with that, but with the following caveats:

      1) No more excuses

      2) No more fake leadership. What Jameis and his fans call leadership is mere cheerleading, and it’s very old and very annoying. Practice real leadership by shutting up and performing on the field.

      If neither caveats are honored and he fails to perform like a fourth year quarterback who was the number one overall pick in the draft, then Jameis needs to go.

    Naplesfan

    Good Fab5, Scott.

    I like your recommendations on free agents ….. nobody on the team now should feel safe, even the ones you like and I like. A test in the last half of the season is to see who is still giving their all, and who is mailing it in when the playoffs are not a possibility. The mailers need to be given one way postage out of One Buc Place.

    As for Winston, you said what most Bucs fans are thinking. I rather suspect it is exactly what most of Winston’s teammates are thinking too. Amongst a certain contingent of Winston fans, it is sacrilige .. attacking the sacred cow.

    My answer to those who say, “Well, it’s just Jameis being Jameis” and “Let Jameis be Jameis!” is this

    If this is what Jameis is, it isn’t good enough. At least as far as performance on the field goes. Let Jameis be Jameis somewhere else, if this is all we’ll get.

    tnew

    One guy they have to really start thinking about as well is McCoy. He is the highest paid Buc and tho under contract, he only would count $500K against the cap. He is in position for a restructure to a more team friendly deal or a trade and sign somewhere else. Given the contracts that are coming up, it would seem smart business to handle this with him sooner than later. I’m personally not sure what I would do with him. The more film I watch isolating on him, the less sense it makes to me sinking huge money into a DT.

