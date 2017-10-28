Fifth Down With “Speedy” Reedy: Downtown, Honcho And Keyshia

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back for 2017 and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with receiver and kick returner Bernard Reedy.





Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?

Answer: “Lorenzo Alexander. Number 57 last week.Last week he got a good hit on me.”

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: “Freddy Martino. That’s my boy. Wait, you mean for survival skills. I will go with Honcho. Alan Cross.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “That song Downtown. The TV commercial. That’s a bad one.”

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer: “Keyshia Cole. It’s abut her attitude.”

Question: Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: “My granddaddy. He taught me a lot things like how to work on cars, manage money, stuff like that. He passed away in 2008. I was in 10th grade.”



