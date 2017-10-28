Pewter Preview And Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

About the author

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

2 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    No one mentioned the windy weather as an additional factor? Doubt big bombs will be thrown accurately on either side; sure hope Offensive Coordinator plans on shorter throws, and run the ball.

    The key in this offensive scheme in this game is use up as much time as possible on offense.

    Quite frankly, I have no confidence in the defense to stop anybody if this is the same Mike Smith scheme. CB’s and Safety’s won’t have a chance to do much of anything
    .
    Winston will be forced to throw the ball in double coverage even though he knows he shouldn’t because he will need to stay within striking distance to win. Don’t forget Luke Kuechy is back on their Defense for Carolina.

    No idea of what the score will be, but Bucs will lose due to coaching.

    Go Bucs; please prove me wrong!

  2. 2

    Buc 1976

    If the Bucs need to score 30 points the O line better have their best game of the year!
    Carolina has a very good front 4 and Winston maybe running for his life. If the Bucs can run the ball and control the clock that will help A LOT.

