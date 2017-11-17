Fifth Down With Justin Evans: Newton, Grande and Dr. King

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back for 2017 and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with safety Keith Tandy.

Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?

Answer: “I would say probably the guys I was most looking forward to playing was Cam Newton. He is a fantastic player. I think he is a great player and was what I thought it would be like.”

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: “Kendell Beckwith. Just because we came in here together as rookies and we are so close already.”

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer: “Ariana Grande. I think she is perfect.”

Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: “Martin Luther King, just because of the vision he had. I feel like he was intelligent about life and all. So I would love to talk to Martin Luther King.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “Beyonce’s All the Single Ladies.”

