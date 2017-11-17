Bucs Winston Issues Statement In Response To Allegations

Bucs QB Jameis Winston – Photo by: Getty Images
Friday morning we learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was under investigation by the NFL for allegedly groping a female Uber driver in 2016.
Since then, Winston has released an official statement.
Jameis Winston's statement on allegations. #Bucs #NFL pic.twitter.com/Q7h9sjMYVN
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 17, 2017
