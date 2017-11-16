Four Things We Learned From One Buc 11-16

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    martinii

    IMO Koetter can be an arrogant bastard. The main link between fans and the team on a regular basis is through the press. If your name is Belicheck you’ve earned the right to be aloof. But if your name is Koetter and the best you offer is 3-6 you need to be accountable.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend