SR’s Fab 5: What Gruden Could Bring (Back) To The Bucs

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: [email protected]

3 Comments

    Amo

    Good morning,

    We should pursue Jim Harbaugh in earnest. A review of the last ten championship games show he had San Francisco in the mix most years. Gruden is the shiny object that’s orbiting (I thought it a little creepy the way he was fawning over Winston on Hard Knocks) around the team. Also, his reputation for misleading, formerly lying, to players has somehow evaporated. I believe in giving Koetter and his staff another year before making a change. The one change I would implement is giving Monken the reigns on play calling. If Koetter resists, that would be enough of a reason to move forward. Lastly, I would try to bring Derrick Brooks and Tony Dungy back into the organization. These men made me proud to be a Buc fan. Go Bucs!

    Buc76

    Koetter and his staff suck as coaches. Do you really think he is going out coach Sean Payton, Quinn and Rivera? No way these guys will out coach 3 Superbowl coaches. They get out coached every week. Its over. It was over before it ever started. The offense they run is too predictable and the reason we suck on offense is the other teams have figured it out. Gruden is coming here. Don’t be a fool and let Chicago get him or possibly even someone like Jerry Jones. Gruden would take the Cowboy job even with Jerry Jones hovering over him because the talent is there to win Superbowls. Marinelli running the defense is familiar to him. You miss on Gruden and its more years of mediocrity. Remember how many coaches have left us at the altar. Its not a job people have high on their list. Gruden is the ideal candidate for the Bucs

    MudManVA

    Harbaugh wouldn’t be my first option, it would be Gruden. If anyone on the post truly followed the BUCS through the Dungy and Gruden years. Gruden was a heck of a coach for the BUCs and shouldn’t have been fired for cause. I lived the BUCS since my childhood in ’76, wore bags on head at the old sombrero (in those awful bench seats) with my dad & grandfather, lived the dream of Doug Williams, and the horrors of Culverhouse.
    >Gruden took the team to the SB (and won) when everyone close to the team knew the window was closing due to the age of the stars & the salary cap. (that is why Dungy was fired, they were running out of road) They had a 3 year window at BEST. Year 2 was on track to repeat and the BUCS were on fire when that dreaded Monday night game happened, and the BUCS lost 4 or 5 key starters to injury (alstott & lynch were 2) . The window was closed. Parcells knew this and that is why he wouldn’t take the job (as Scott pointed out).
    >He won with junk after that. Old decaying FA players as he and Allen tried to patch the team together between age, injuries, and salary cap hell.
    >He was let go when the Glazers decided to burn the house down & reboot, and they went on the cheap with Morris during that reboot.
    >He and Allen weren’t perfect, and his judgement on Veteran players was flawed. (He loved them all, even the ones that had nothing left).
    >The draft classes weren’t great during his tenure. (now how much of that was Gruden versus McKay/Allen-who really knows) If pair with meathead (who has been a pretty good talent drafter) it might be better. He did want to draft Aron Rodgers when nobody else wanted him (Rich veto’d him).

    Gruden was a great coach for the BUCS, and he was a fun/entertaining coach for the BUCS. I would welcome Chucky back as a fan & follower IF Koetter is fired. He’s got JUICE (remember that- if you don’t you shouldn’t comment on Gruden). He has flaws but all coaches (and us posters) have them. The BUCS have had 3 great coachs: McKay, Dungy, and GRUDEN.

    PS- If you haven’t read his book he put out after his superbowl win, you should. Great read and very insightful into the man.

