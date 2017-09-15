BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Four Things We Learned From One Buc Place 9-15: Bucs Colors Only

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

3 Comments

  1. 1

    Randy H.

    I don’t completely agree with Koetter’s comment of “He doesn’t want Bucs fans selling their tickets to opposing fans or even not coming to the games themselves. He wants a passionate fan base.” I have been a fan since the beginning, growing up in Titusville and starting to follow football when the Bucs’ started. In spite of not living in Florida since 1984, I am still a passionate fan and always will be, just like my brother who started following the Packers’ when we lived in Wisconsin in the 60s and is still a loyal Packers’ fan (trust me, I’ve tried to convert him).

    I live in San Antonio now and fly in for as many games as I can afford. I did 5 last year and am coming in for 5 this year (starting Sunday). I have one season ticket (next to Garv) and the games that I can’t make, I sell my ticket to a co-worker who is also a Bucs’ fan, and he flies in from Oklahoma for the games. My preseason tix were donated to Vettix. I used to have 2 club seats, but could no longer afford them.

    I believe that I qualify as a “passionate” fan, even though I am not meeting Dirk’s criteria.

    1. 1.1

      Garv

      Randy, I think you DO qualify and for the following two reasons. I’ve SEEN you at the games, you are definitely a passionate fan. and the fact is when you can’t make it you make sure another Buccaneer fan is in your seats. Coach Koetter is referring to the jackwagons who sell their tickets to the highest bidder no matter who those people may support. As a #StickCarrier we have a Facebook page and try to make sure that when a Buccaneer fan cannot attend a game for whatever reason, that he or she try to sell it at coast to a fellow Buccaneer fans.

      It’s simple really. We want Buccaneer fans at Buccaneer home games. And as the team gets better, more and more will jump on board and that will happen. There will always be some opposing fans in the Ray Jay and that is true throughout the NFL. But the levels of those fans of the Bear, Giants etc. has been unacceptable. I don’t like it. WE don’t like it and we know the Buccaneer players, coaches and obviously Coach Koetter don’t like it.

      1. 1.1.1

        Jordan Schlansky

        I live in Philly so I’m disconnected to all the local fan movements. Do the fans actually carry sticks? I know it’s based on Koetter’s speech, but is there a group of people carrying wooden stakes or something?

