Four Things We Learned From One Buc Place 9-15: Bucs Colors Only

On the final practice before the Tampa bay Buccaneers’ 2017 season and home opener against the Chicago Bears, the Bucs roster looked relatively healthy on a predominantly special teams practice.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said he was pleased with how his team has handle the time off and how the last three practices have progressed, and certainly gave the sense that he and his team are just ready to get out there.

Here are the four things we learned from One Buc Place on Friday.

Injury Report

Earlier this week, players like Kwon Alexander and Evans Smith had missed practice time due to illness. Both of those player were back on the practice field today, and appear to be good to go for Sunday.

After practice, Koetter said that only one player looks like they’re going to be completely ruled out on Sunday, which is great news overall – we assume that player will be linebacker Devante Bond, though he was at practice in a limited role this morning.

Baker Bares All

Q: Who's got the best legs on the team? A: Oh, me. Quadzilla, baby

– @cbakerswaggy pic.twitter.com/i2ePrjBLvr — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 15, 2017

As of late, we’ve seen players like Vernon Hargreaves and Ryan Smith don the short shorts at practice, but today, defensive tackle Chris Baker made sure people knew that that sort of attire isn’t exclusive to the little guys.

Baker said he got the idea from new comer T.J. Ward, who also had some short shorts at practice, though he has less body to cover. Baker paired the shorts with a crop top jersey, too, which completed the package, in his mind.

It’s Time To Play

Koetter: "It'll be awesome for all the fans. It's time to play football." pic.twitter.com/ytPgGZABq6 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 15, 2017

After practice, Koetter addressed the media and fielded some questions, but through each question, no matter the topic at hand, the theme was usually the same. They’re just ready to get out there and play.

Bucs Colors Only

#Bucs HC Dirk Koetter reiterated that he wants to see all Bucs colors in the lower bowl – on Sunday and all season. pic.twitter.com/s2VzgP9wg4 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 15, 2017

It’s been well documented that Koetter believes the only colors he should see in the lower bowl at Raymond James Stadium are Bucs colors. He doesn’t want Bucs fans selling their tickets to opposing fans or even not coming to the games themselves. He wants a passionate fans base, and he reiterated that on Friday.

With all the hype around the team, all the anticipation waiting an extra week, and now getting their first action at home, hopefully Koetter gets his wish.