FSU RB Dalvin Cook Says It Would Be “A Dream Come True” To Play With Winston Again

On Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Combine, the first batch of players hit the podium for their interviews with the national media. The two player groups that were featured in those interviews were running backs and offensive linemen. One running backs in particular who Bucs fans are keeping a close eye on is Florida State running back Dalvin Cook.

During his interview, Cook was asked what it would be like to re-unite with quarterback Jameis Winston. Cook responded by saying it would be, “a dream come true.”

(2:30 mark)

“[It would be] a dream come true. Yeah, I did play with Jameis. It was like half a year, and the games and experiences we had, it was something that I’ll always remember. He’s one of those quarterbacks who will make sure you know if you’re doing the right thing, if you’re being the player he knows you can be, and he’s one of those leaders you just want to be around.”

Cook ran for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season with Winston at Florida State – Cook’s true freshman year. Since that time, Cook has emerged to be one of the best running backs in all of college football.

Earlier in the interview, Cook affirmed that he passed every team’s medical test, and that his shoulder is fine. Knowing the kind of talent Cook is, it’s hard to imagine that with a clean medical he’ll fall to Tampa Bay at No. 19. If he does, he’ll be hoping the Bucs take him. He’ll have even more memories to make with Winston.