FSU RB Dalvin Cook Says It Would Be “A Dream Come True” To Play With Winston Again

6 Comments

    David DeLeon

    My dream come true too 😉

    surferdudes

    Falls to #19 he would be hard to pass up, but I wouldn’t trade away picks to move up for him.

    jme0151

    He will be long gone by 19. I agree surf, no trade up. Lots of backs in this draft. I would look at receiver in first round if any of the top 3 fall to 19.

    Horse

    Really not in the discusion arena as it makes more sense to keep Martin if he is done with enhancing drugs and is in shape. I would either trade down or use the draft pick for the best WR or TE at spot 19.

    Bucco63

    It was a leading question though. His dream job is with anyone that will take him, even the Jaguars.

    mwestdominguez

    Personally, and of course as a Noles fan, I would trade up if the situation is right, maybe swap 1st round picks and give up only a 2nd or 3rd. Unless however, Kamara is there which he may be, he is also a very quick and skillful back that also has good hands out of the backfield. If we do this (either go Cook or Kamara) in 1st round, we should fill the need at receiver via free agency and also see if VJ would consider a 1-2 year deal that won’t break the bank. It’s a win/win if we keep him and he can stay healthy and produce, he stays a Buc and we maintain another big receiving target who can catch and take some heat off of Mike Evans. Then we address safety either in free agency or draft or both, gain a veteran and draft a young guy for the future.

