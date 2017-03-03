SR’s Fab 5: It’s Licht Time For Bucs; An Agent’s Perspective Negotiating With Greenberg

36 Comments

  1. 1
    Horse

    Scott, your opinion as to should the Bucs look for a stronger, bigger, quicker Center rather than Hawley and is his replacement on the team right now? By the way the Fab 5 was very good.

    1. 1.1
      Scott Reynolds

      Thank you, Horse. Always appreciate your feedback. I like Joe Hawley and wouldn’t mind having him back, but there are some intriguing options on the roster, including Ali Marpet, who I think could be an All-Pro center. A lineup like this intrigues me:

      LT Donovan Smith
      LG Kevin Pamphile
      C Ali Marpet
      RG JR Sweezy
      RT Demar Dotson

      1. 1.1.1
        Naplesfan

        Sounds like a winner, Scott.

        Though I do still believe that a team can never pass up an opportunity to add at least one quality offensive lineman every season, through either free agency or the draft. A team has to plan on losing at least one or two OL starters for at least part of every season, and having a quality developmental player ready to step in is invaluable in securing a playoff spot. Of course Jason’s draft board is whatever it is, and he will take whoever’s on top of that board whenever he’s on the clock, with some allowances for moving around with trades. But the season we start neglecting the O-line – who make up fully 1/6th of the 53-man roster on average – is the year it starts to decline.

      2. 1.1.2
        76Buc

        Or Pamphile at center and everything else the same.

  2. 2
    surferdudes

    Very informative Fab5, I really enjoyed the insight on Mike Greenberg. I have to give Licht some slack on some of the personal decisions made during Lovie’s tenure. Wasn’t it Lovie who had final say over the roster? I also don’t think it was actually Licht’s decision to hire Lovie, but rather the Glazers, am I wrong?

    1. 2.1
      Scott Reynolds

      The Glazers hired Lovie Smith and then Smith hired Jason Licht, who had interviewed for the Bears GM job years earlier when Smith was the head coach in Chicago. As I understood it, Licht had control of the draft, free agency and the offseason roster, but Smith had control over the final 53. However, as a first-year GM, he wanted to get the players his head coach – the guy who hired him – wanted. That’s only natural, and credit Licht for lessons learned in 2014 and for showing more restraint in free agency in 2015.

      1. 2.1.1
        Naplesfan

        Wouldn’t it be more correct to say that the Glazers hired Licht on the recommendation of Smith?

        I’ve heard that assertion many times before, but to my knowledge, not only would that be contrary to how virtually any business hires anyone these days, but it seems incredible that the Glazers would sign a contract delegating the right to directly hire to Smith or any other head coach.

        I’ll believe that story when the Bucs publish Smith’s contract.

        1. 2.1.1.1
          Scott Reynolds

          The Glazers did hire Jason Licht after Lovie Smith interviewed him and hand-picked him. How about that?

          1. 2.1.1.1.1
            Naplesfan

            Yeah, that sounds correct. There is no doubt that it was Smith’s recommendation that got him the job.

  3. 3
    MudManVA

    Wow Scott, you out did yourself with this fab 5. It is one of my favorites to date, juicy cover to cover.
    Great article on Licht. I know I say it all the time, but I really love this guy, and think the BUCS have the right person at the right time running the ship. I always had a soft spot for Rich because of his family’s legacy with the BUCS, but Licht has “it”.

    Great twist to get an agents perspective on negotiations, really enjoyed that.

    I hope Doug comes back with the team, but I also hope the BUCS renegotiate his contract. I thought $7.+ million was a little high for him just because of his health reliability. If you compound his availability + his drug issue it warrants a pay cut.

    Boy, it hard not to get amped up for Free Agency & the draft. I know the BUCS won’t be big FA spenders, BUT…I am hoping they add the right FA WR to be #2 to Evans for 2016. Trevor’s boy, Josh “Flash” Gordon just filed for reinstatement, hello. IF he is rehabilitated, Evans & Gordon….damn. Brandon Marshall could be a 2 year option until the 2017 draft rookie is ready too. I know unlikely but what an offensive unit.

    Thank you Scott for your great work on this article. In Licht we Trust, Go BUCS!

    1. 3.1
      Scott Reynolds

      Thank you, MudManVA. I enjoyed writing this one as much as you enjoyed reading it – despite the fact that it’s 9,160 words, which is one of my longest SR’s Fab 5 columns to date.

      If Doug Martin does somehow make the team you have to think it would be at a reduced salary.

  4. 4
    macabee

    Oops! Breaking news. Bucs gotta make a decision here. It ain’t over yet.

    Adam Caplan‏Verified account
    @caplannfl

    Veteran WR Vincent Jackson is not retiring, source said. He dealt with an MCL sprain last season. His contract is up.

    1. 4.1
      Scott Reynolds

      I think the Bucs’ decision has been made. I don’t think Vincent Jackson returns. The team is not going to tell him he needs to retire (the rest of the league will do that), but I don’t see the Bucs signing the 34-year old Jackson for anything other than a community relations role.

      1. 4.1.1
        macabee

        I agree. I’m not suggesting that they bring him back, but it will be talked about if he really decides not to retire. Just like the Roddy White talk last year because he had once played for Smith/Koetter. Already hearing 32 year old Brandon Marshall to the Bucs. lol. Thank god for PR – keep telling it like it is!

        1. 4.1.1.1
          Scott Reynolds

          Thank you, macabee. I appreciate it.

  5. 5
    Naplesfan

    Nice fab five, Scott.

    Most important point in your five is the professionalism and groundedness of our front office team, led by Jason Licht … it is the gift that keeps on giving. And the good news is that GMs when they perform well tend to stick around a long time. About the only possible promotion for a GM is to be named President of Football Operations … and if the Glazer boys are learning anything, they need to consider giving him that title and a pay raise if he follows up last year’s progress with a playoff team this year. And then Jason can also give a promotion to his cap-meister, who seems equally professional and grounded.

  6. 6
    Iowabucfan

    I enjoyed this FAB 5 very much, Scott, thanks. Your Fab5 is a tool for how the Bucs and the NFL work. The hiring of Trevor was a pro move. You guys have to be the top website reporting on a team and the league. Doesn’t the NFL have an award for that? You guys should win it.

    1. 6.1
      Scott Reynolds

      Thank you, Iowabucfan! I appreciate those comments very much. I’ve never believed in awards or entered any writing contests. Comments like yours are WAY better than any award in my book. Comments like yours fuel me to write an even better SR’s Fab 5 next week.

  7. 7
    drdneast

    First off Scott, I am still puzzled and bewildered why you and many others would want to keep an overpaid bench warmer like Evan Smith while letting Joe Hawley walk.
    The Bucs got Hawley at a door buster price and then he went and beat out Smith for his job the first chance he got.
    Why not pay Hawley Evan Smith’s starting salary and cut Evan Smith. Smiths salary isn’t guaranteed as far as I know so it would be no hit on the teams cap.
    Why do you keep ignoring this fact.
    I’m not real excited about keeping Pamphile at the LG position either. From what I saw on film, the left side of the line was porous not because of Smith, but because of Pamphile.
    Review the famous Winston to Evans scramble play and you will see Pamphile totally whiff on a stunt which is what caused Winston to start scrambling for his life.
    I actually wouldn’t mind the Bucs resigning Jackson but at league minimum. They could do a lot worse and it would actually allow them to go for that speed receiver they definitely need.
    As always, I still remain a Doug Martin fan. From all indications that I am seeing, if Dougie performs well in the preseason and remains clean which I have no doubt that he will, I see the Bucs keeping him past the first three weeks unless they get a good trade offer.
    The Bucs, under Licht and Koetter, seem a lot less impulsive and less likely to toss away a player with value unless he shows no indication he is apologetic about his behavior and has made steps to correct it. Martin has done both.
    I believe if ASJ had gone to management immediately after the incident and told them he knew he had a drinking problem and was checking into rehab facility right then for 28 days and stopped his drinking, he would still be with the team today.
    I also believe it would set a bad tone in the locker room for the Bucs to keep him for three weeks and then just cut him which would hinder his ability to sign with another team of his choosing.
    Like any employee, when a player sees that, the first thing they think is, “if that’s how they are going to treat him, they aren’t going to treat me any better.”
    Even if they are professionals, doing something like that has a tendency to be bad for team morale and unity.

    1. 7.1
      scubog

      Every once in a while I agree with something you say Dr.D. In this case, I concur that it was more often Panphile than the much maligned Donovan Smith, who allowed pressure from the left side. But I also think Hawley was the weakest link the way he was often stuffed on running plays and rolled in pass protection. I don’t think Evan Smith is much better, but he can play both guard positions. Both were hurt last season which of course could have been a factor. It wouldn’t surprise me if neither made the final 53.

      Loved the piece on Mike Greenberg. I often tell the youngsters in our company, “It’s all about the relationship. It’s important to be fair, up front and honest. You need to listen to the other party and maybe allow them to vent. One way negotiations don’t often succeed. You gain credibility by every once in a while making concessions to favor the other. Attacking the other person only puts them in a defensive mindset. Instead of trying to bull over someone, the right approach might get you to the target by convincing them to willingly step aside. Of course having a good sense of humor helps too.

      1. 7.1.1
        Naplesfan

        Negotiations work best and most efficiently when it is not a do or die death match, with a clear winner and a clear loser.

        Greenberg’s statement that every pair of negotiating teams must always feel that they each lost a little is true … although I prefer to think of it as both negotiating teams should feel they came away winning more than they gave up.

        1. 7.1.1.1
          Scott Reynolds

          That was actually Brian Levy’s quote, but I see your perspective and agree.

      2. 7.1.2
        Scott Reynolds

        Good points, scubog. If I could describe Mike Greenberg in five words they would be: intelligent, talented, nice, integrity and fair.

      3. 7.1.3
        Horse

        Scubog; I agree.

    2. 7.2
      Scott Reynolds

      drdneast – I hear you on Evan Smith. I agree he’s overpaid and I’m not a huge Smith fan. Part of my job is to give you my opinion and also report on the team’s opinion of players. The Bucs like Smith … a lot. They hold him in higher regard than you and I do.

      As for Kevin Pamphile, I like him better than you do. The Bucs do, too. Remember that he was a first-year starter last year and he’s young. People can’t expect these guys to be Pro Bowlers from Day 1. Remember how Mike Evans was crucified for all the drops and the 3 TDs in 2015? Then he has a record-breaking season in 2016, cleans up his drops and makes the Pro Bowl. What a difference a year can make. Have patience with Pamphile and the young O-linemen.

      Interesting point about ASJ that you make. Thanks for sharing.

  8. 8
    jshumaker

    Did you have to remind us of the Revis trade? One of the most embarrassing moments in the history of being a Bucs fan. Which is saying a lot. We looked like idiots to the rest of the NFL.

    1. 8.1
      Scott Reynolds

      Lol. Sorry, but didn’t you find it interesting to know that the Bucs would have drafted Tyler Eifert in the first round in 2013? I did.

      1. 8.1.1
        jshumaker

        I look at it this way. In Schiano’s genius he was setting the Bucs up to tank the next season so that we would get the 1st pick in the draft and select Jameis Winston. So if it wasn’t for Schiano we would not have a franchise QB.

        1. 8.1.1.1
          scubog

          It was Lovie Smith who tanked the 2014 season. Especially evident the final Saints game.

          1. 8.1.1.1.1
            jshumaker

            I know that but without Schiano’s help Lovie might have won an extra couple games

  9. 9
    drdneast

    Scott, thanks for the reply and love the intetaction you are doing with the readers. Hope u continue the practice.
    However u have my opinion about Donovan Smith wrong. I think he is actually doing fine. I rarely see him getting beat or pushed back into Winston’s body. Has he been beaten before? Sure. Can’t think of any perfect tackles that haven’t but I think he is coming along fine. He is certainly no Luke Joeckel.

  10. 10
    thewbacca

    Great Fab 5. Really enjoyed to peek behind the curtain a bit on the front office. The sources you were able to cite in this article and the quality of info really speak well for PR’s position as a news source.

    I remember being a bit bummed when TB lost Jon Robinson when he became the Titans GM. I remember being concerned on how that impacted the overall effectiveness of the Bucs front office. Greenberg sounds like a real gem and. lets face it, the scouting has been decent post Robinson. Last years free agency was a success and, with the jury still out on Aguayo, the draft looks decent as well.

    Greenberg will probably be the one to worry about if he gets a shot somewhere else as GM. I’m guessing if he can successfully negotiate the next contracts for Evans, Alexander, Winston, Smith, and Marpet (and keep TB out of a cap mess) then he will be a GM sooner rather than later.

    1. 10.1
      Scott Reynolds

      Thank you, thewbacca. Greatly appreciate your comments.

      Mike Greenberg has proven to be a tremendous asset to the Buccaneers. He’s young, too – 31. He is extremely loyal to Jason Licht and doesn’t want to be a GM … right now. We’ll see what the future holds, but I would count on him being around in Tampa Bay for a while, which is a good thing.

  11. 11
    bueller

    Lovie was essentially the GM in year one, so doesn’t Licht get a pass?`

    The bigger problem with the coaching carousel has been developing young players vs. shipping them out the door after someone else began to develop them.

  12. 12
    Dude

    Great Fab 5 Scott. I love the that you gave the agents point of view from actual interviews. This is a rarity, and a very nice touch. As readers, we usually never read about negotiations from their perspective. Actually, it seems most articles paint them as the ‘villains’ in the deals by various authors when their team doesn’t reach an agreement with their desired player. Thanks for sharing this.

    1. 12.1
      Scott Reynolds

      Thanks, Dude!

