As we continue our “Grinding The Tape” series on the strengths of the Bucs’ 2022 draft class, today we will be evaluating running back Rachaad White. White, whom the Bucs selected with the No. 91 overall pick, brings some home run ability to a running back room that lacks in that area. From an athleticism standpoint, White checks many of the boxes you would want out of a running back.

Rachaad White is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.87 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 21 out of 1586 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Aw5RgOrqEk #RAS pic.twitter.com/L3DXPCpn61 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2022

But if playing running back in the NFL was all about what you can do at the NFL Scouting Combine, Trent Richardson would have had a bit better of a career, right? So, besides physical traits, what other abilities should we be in search of to suggest there will be success for White as he embarks on his professional career? Let’s grind the tape to find out.

Patience

This play doesn’t seem like the most impressive. It’s a pretty straightforward run to the edge on an outside zone run. White’s offensive line does a good job of getting its reach blocks and creating the seal to the left. So, what does White show here that suggests future success? Watch how he patiently waits for the blocks to manifest before he hits his high gear and accelerates vertically once he turns the corner.

Patience can be the difference between a 2-yard run that never gets off the ground and a 25-yard explosive play. White continually showed the willingness to allow the play to set up for him. This allowed him to generate numerous big plays in college.

Vision And Agility

This is a designed trap play to the right side. Unfortunately, the nose tackle gets a strong push on the center. This drives the center back as the left guard tries to pull to the right, causing the two offensive linemen to run into each other. This delays the left guard from getting to his mark on time.

Meanwhile on the right side of the play, things were not going any better. The fullback, who was supposed to help seal the edge by blocking the outside linebacker, got too wide on his block. This allowed the edge defender to come across his face and get inside leverage on the run. Now, the left guard and the tight end pulling from the left are given no choice but to combo block the outside linebacker.

Watch as White sees all of this transpire in front of him in an instant. Seeing the lane that is supposed to be there for him blow up, he calmly starts to navigate back to the left, feeling for a backside lane to cut into. And he finds one. His right tackle drives his defender so far to the left that he is now at the hash mark where the center originally snapped the ball.

White follows the tackle, initially seeing a small wedge to the tackle’s right. But he then sees the safety (No. 16) floating toward that crease. So, White cuts back to the left even further, finding an even larger hole to the tackle’s left. At this point, with no defender in front of him, he relies on his burst to get to top speed quickly and find paydirt.

White showed excellent vision to read the play as it developed in front of him and find the lane he needed. Then, he put on a show with his lateral breaks to get to where he needed to be. The ankle dexterity to be able to slide laterally while still driving his body with speed is absolutely incredible.

Receiving Abilities

Much has been said about White’s abilities as a receiver. He had 43 for 456 yards (10.6 avg.) and a score last year. But to see it in action is to find a greater appreciation for it. Here, White is on the move to the right as the ball is snapped. As his quarterback reads the play, he sees quickly that both of his vertical options are covered. White is easily the best option here, with no one covering him in the flat.

Unfortunately, the pass isn’t on target and he must stop his momentum to catch it. He catches the ball with soft hands. But it is what he does next that should have Bucs fans feeling giddy. White doesn’t waste any time getting up field. He reads the first defender approaching him from the middle and he explodes upfield and back inside. This kills the angle of the approaching defender. White then rounds his path back to the sideline and falls forward through his tacklers to maximize his yardage. Ronald Jones II would never!

White is a bit of a curious pick for the Bucs, as he primarily succeeded in college running in an outside zone scheme. However, his physical traits combined with his natural feel for his position provide Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich with a weapon that will help the offense expand while also giving the running back room a true home run threat.