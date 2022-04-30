The Bucs have drafted Arizona State running back Rachaad White with the 91st overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
White has lots of potential as a receiving back (43 catches for 456 yards last year), flashing brilliance in space with his creativity. But he’s a running back, not a wide receiver. To get on the field as a third down back, White’s pass protection will need to improve plenty.
Right now, feature back work seems like a distant goal for the 23-year old, despite rushing for 1,000 yards and 15 TDs last year. However, the Bucs may feel like they have two backs they can lean on for carries in Leonard Fournette and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Perhaps that makes them more inclined to find a passing downs difference-maker in the draft.
White adds to a crowded running back room with Fournette, Vaughn and veteran back Giovani Bernard. He can compete with Vaughn for playing time in the backfield next season.
Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds had White in his first and last mock draft. Here’s what he had to say about him.
The Bucs are looking for an all-around running back that can run and catch the ball, and White fits the bill. At 6-foot, 214 pounds, White has a similar running style to Leonard Fournette – although not as big – and Le’Veon Bell. He’s a patient runner with solid vision and sneaky, deceptive speed. White is fast enough to accelerate through the holes and turn the corner at the next level when he hits the gas.
White showed promise in the four games he played in during his first season at Arizona State in a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He averaged 10 yards per carry before becoming the workhorse back for the Sun Devils as a senior. In 2021, White ran for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. Yet he was even more impressive as a receiver, catching 43 passes for 456 yards and a healthy 10.6 average.
Prior to transferring to Arizona State, White had a successful career at Mt. San Antonio College in 2018-10. He rushed for 1,264 yards as a sophomore, averaging 6.4 yards a carry and scoring 10 touchdowns.
PewterReport.com’s 2022 NFL Draft coverage is presented by Beef ‘O’Brady’s – Good Food. Good Sports.
Visit BeefOBradys.com to place your order for Draft Weekend! From to-go to full-on catering – make it Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. Visit any of the 45 Tampa Bay area Beef ‘O’ Brady’s locations. See you at Beef’s!
WHITE’S ARIZONA STATE CAREER RUSHING STATS
2020: 42 carries for 420 yards (10 avg.), 5 TDs
2021: 182 carries for 1,000 yards (5.5 avg.), 15 TDs
WHITE’S ARIZONA STATE CAREER RECEIVING STATS
2020: 8 rec. for 158 yards (18.9 avg.), TD
2021: 43 rec. for 456 yards (10.6 avg.), TD
I’m kinda surprised they liked White over Spiller or Pierce. Hopefully he can come in and contribute immediately this season..
The value is not that good because it is a reach. But I do like the player. So far the Bucs have off set the losses of Cappa (Goedeke) and RoJo (R. White) so far.
A reach according to…? — a bunch of draft “experts” who don’t know what NFL front offices actually think.
I don’t think other NFL teams were going to draft him in the round he was drafted IMVHO. I like the player but he would have been there at the top of the fourth round.
Didn’t we just say goodbye to a pretty good RB because he had trouble pass blocking. The Licht legnd continues to grow.
RoJo had repeated chances to win the starting job and could never consistently handle the job. I didn’t expect him to necessarily beat out 1st rounder Fournette, but RoJo couldn’t even send Peyton Barber to the bench pre-Lenny. I like RoJo as a dude, but he was never going to be the full time starting running back on this team and likely won’t lock up a starting job with any of the other 31 teams, either. I dunno….this sounds wild… but maybe, just maybe.. we should trust the front office who’s hit far more than they’ve missed with Licht as… Read more »
I’m sorry but the front office doesn’t hit on running backs. Always miss the mark at this position when drafting. Next thing you know they have to get one in free agency or trade. Doug Martin was the last good running back drafted. Ronald Jones was slow to catch on learning and feeling it out but they wore patience on him when they should have kept him cause he has come around and showed the production but they were ready to move on. They seem to have patience at certain positions.
Vaughn isn’t bad. Rojo is a strong runner, just didn’t have a complete game. Outside of that, what RBs have they drafted? Jeremy McNichols in the 5th round. That one didn’t work out… I don’t think there’s a decent sample size to say he can’t draft RBs. Rachaad White looks like he’s got skills. Give it a chance. Jeezus.
Gee, you should know better than to note actual facts. Other than RoJo, Licht really hasn’t drafted a RB except in the latter rounds. McNichols is still in the league.
Watch the film. This guy catches the ball, so he’s already way ahead of Rojo. Who says a guy doesn’t learn to pass block? Rojo didn’t, but most RBs do actually have to learn it after coming from college. Rojo just didn’t have the right mentality.
Licht legend? Yup! Best GM in Bucs history. Jason Licht pulled all the strings that got the Bucs a Superbowl ring. Yeah, he sucks.
Rojo had a few more problems than not being able to block. He couldn’t catch too good, he fumbled more than the Bucs liked, he struggled with the playbook, and he had confidence issues. All of which spell the end for a RB in the NFL.
For a pass first offense they did draft a RB that fits the scheme. But it is probably a round too early.
For the player selected…it was waaaaaaay too early.
According to….? Someone whose opinion doesn’t matter.
I’m going to be straight forward…Could have gotten White in 6/7th round, when I looked at him on video, he has slow feet and I have no idea why Bucs went for a reach for this guy. Isaiah Spiller and a few others who are better were available. I just don’t think Bucs recruiting on RB’s is good. This regime just doesn’t hit on a winner at this position. They should have went DB instead. Very disappointing.
Are you an NFL front office person or scout? Yeah, that’s what I thought.
According to who? Some magazine off the Publix rack. Set that book aside for a few years and go back and re-read the accounts and player evaluations. You’ll find that they are very inaccurate.
I like this pick the best he has got real speed and good hands too.
So because none of us are NFL front office guys I guess our opinions don’t matter. But why are we still loading up offense when the defense is so thin, especially at line / OLB. Adding another RB pretty much tells us Vaughn is not the guy. And like that we’re adding to trenches, but same thing with Hainsey and Hutchison. Still need to address the D line. Hall was a nice pick, but no other help and now it’s RD 4. Must be looking to outside the draft to fix this. Can’t stand pat with what we’ve got.
I think the team still likes Hainsey and Vaughn but at the same time the drafting of Goedeke and White indicates that the teams views all those players in specific roles IMO.
Based on my speculation they view White as the future third down specialist with Vaughn as the early down specialist. Hainsey is the primary backup at center and Goedeke is going to be trained inside at guard and also maybe play in jumbo packages as a third TE.
I guess. Wanted to add the DT Jones from UConn. This should have been our draft to double up with early round D line picks. We’ll see what happens.
Yes, Pewter Report had White being drafted by Bucs but in Round 4 not 3.
Never fails to amaze that the usual list of Legends in their Own Minds here at PR think that other Bucs fans actually give a shit about who they would have drafted, or not drafted. Maybe it’s because we’re Bucs fans and not the fans of the team you guys supposedly General Manage. Oh, that’s right, you aren’t General Managers of any NFL team.
Another 3rd rd RB. Hmmm. Won’t know if it was a good pick for year or two as usual, but my gut doesn’t like it at all. Vaughn is a big question mark. Hard to get excited about this one. Had other bigger needs too regardless if he was BPA on their chart.
I like this pick! I think this kid has a lot of upside if used correctly.