The Bucs have drafted Arizona State running back Rachaad White with the 91st overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

White has lots of potential as a receiving back (43 catches for 456 yards last year), flashing brilliance in space with his creativity. But he’s a running back, not a wide receiver. To get on the field as a third down back, White’s pass protection will need to improve plenty.

Right now, feature back work seems like a distant goal for the 23-year old, despite rushing for 1,000 yards and 15 TDs last year. However, the Bucs may feel like they have two backs they can lean on for carries in Leonard Fournette and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Perhaps that makes them more inclined to find a passing downs difference-maker in the draft.

White adds to a crowded running back room with Fournette, Vaughn and veteran back Giovani Bernard. He can compete with Vaughn for playing time in the backfield next season.

Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds had White in his first and last mock draft. Here’s what he had to say about him.

The Bucs are looking for an all-around running back that can run and catch the ball, and White fits the bill. At 6-foot, 214 pounds, White has a similar running style to Leonard Fournette – although not as big – and Le’Veon Bell. He’s a patient runner with solid vision and sneaky, deceptive speed. White is fast enough to accelerate through the holes and turn the corner at the next level when he hits the gas.

White showed promise in the four games he played in during his first season at Arizona State in a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He averaged 10 yards per carry before becoming the workhorse back for the Sun Devils as a senior. In 2021, White ran for 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. Yet he was even more impressive as a receiver, catching 43 passes for 456 yards and a healthy 10.6 average.

Prior to transferring to Arizona State, White had a successful career at Mt. San Antonio College in 2018-10. He rushed for 1,264 yards as a sophomore, averaging 6.4 yards a carry and scoring 10 touchdowns.

WHITE’S ARIZONA STATE CAREER RUSHING STATS

2020: 42 carries for 420 yards (10 avg.), 5 TDs

2021: 182 carries for 1,000 yards (5.5 avg.), 15 TDs

WHITE’S ARIZONA STATE CAREER RECEIVING STATS

2020: 8 rec. for 158 yards (18.9 avg.), TD

2021: 43 rec. for 456 yards (10.6 avg.), TD

