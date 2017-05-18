Hayes Talks Bucs’ 3-4 Defensive Looks, Marvels At Spence’s Toughness

    nybuccguy

    It’s interestingly to hear him mention Ryan Russell in the same breath as Spence and Smith. I don’t even know who Ryan Russell is.

    Julian Jordan

    I know I was one of those guys reading between the lines about 3-4 but I went back and watched some of Mike Smith defensive tape and he has done this before in Atlanta actually 3 years ago..

    (ignore the fact that it was the season he got fired, defense related)

    But anyways Google Mike Smith falcons 3-4. He signed Paul Sila-whatever andt Tyson Jackson (3-4 specialist)

    Multiple has been on his mind, he obviously believes in it hopefully it pans out this time.

    Julian Jordan

    Oh yikes it was also the year they were on hard knocks

    Lamb Chop

    Noah Spence has got heart man. I love his passion and mentality to play no matter what. That’s the kind of players that make the rest of the team hungrier. I love the makeup of our leaders on both sides of the ball. Good things are in store for this team.

    chetthevette

    Noah is one tough MoFo.
    GO BUCS

