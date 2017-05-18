Pewter Report And Pinchasers Bowling Mixer With Super Bowl Star Dwight Smith

PewterReport.com is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pinchasers, one of Tampa’s most well-known and loved bowling alleys.

And with the partnership comes an opportunity to make a difference in the community with five charity bowling mixers that will help raise money for a number of great organizations.

This month’s mixer will be held pm May 26 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Pinchasers location on Armenia Avenue in Tampa. The cost is a $15 charitable donation per person (children under 10, cost is $10) and that allows Tampa Bay fans unlimited bowling for two hours, while enjoying FREE pizza and soft drinks courtesy of Pinchasers, plus a rewards card good for 5 more FREE bowling games – a $35 value.

This month Super Bowl hero safety Dwight Smith will be attending the event and will be available to speak to and take photos and get autographs. Smith holds an NFL record that may neve

In addition there will be raffles for a number of prizes, including autographed Bucs merchandise, gift cards, and even a bowling ball donated by Pinchasers.

At 8 p.m. there will be a 10 minute Q&A with Smith and at 8:15 the drawing for the raffle prizes will take place.

You can RSVP on our message boards, the comment section of this article or on Facebook.

Each month, every penny collected will benefit a charity, and this month the proceeds will go to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation to benefit finding a cure for the disease.

“We are very excited to work with PewterReport.com and Buccaneers players, past and present, to offer a different fan experience and do some good in the community at the same time,” Anthony Perrone, the CEO of Pin Chasers and life-long Bucs fan, said. “Everyone loves to bowl, and what better way to get to know players, then when having some fun? Pin Chasers is very excited to work with PewterReport.com to offer fans in Tampa Bay a unique opportunity to have and fun and relax on the lanes with players and other fans while supporting worthwhile charities on a monthly basis.”

Cook discussed the partnership and the events designed to get PewterReport.com readers the opportunity to meet the PR staff, other readers and have the fans’ questions answered by Bucs experts at the events.

“Anthony and Pinchasers have been established in the local community for years and have a passion for making a difference in the area,” Cook said. “When we approached Pinchasers about hosting a PR Get-together, Anthony suggested why not have the event, but make it one where we can both give back? He didn’t have to suggest it twice.

“We are looking forward to having these five events over the spring and summer and have had a few Tampa Bay players reach out and want to get involved as well. There will be Tampa Bay players attending beginning in April, so fans will be able to come bowl with some of their favorite players as well.”

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend and help raise money and awareness for a number of causes. Start time will be at 7 p.m. but guests are encouraged to arrive early to register and get ready to begin bowling. Space is limited to 100 bowlers so please RSVP with you and the number of those attending.

Pin Chasers is a locally owned and operated bowling center since 1958. They welcomed the Buccaneers in 1976 and have been very happy to be neighbors in the community since. Hosting parties, leagues and other events, make Pinchasers your bowling headquarters in the Tampa Bay area. Visit their website for more information at pinchasers.net.