Inside Bucs Locker Room 8-29: Evans Fined For Penalties, Fitzpatrick On Winston

On the last open locker room session before the Bucs’ final preseason game of 2017, we had some new players to interview. Here’s what we learned.

Javien’s Journey – One He Prefers

#Bucs CB Javien Elliott says he's glad he was put on the path of a walk on and an undrafted player. Said it's made him a hard worker. pic.twitter.com/0Dm58sdK6E — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 29, 2017

Cornerback Javien Elliott’s journey to the NFL hasn’t been an easy one. He wasn’t a heralded recruit out of high school; he wasn’t a high draft pick. In fact, he was a walk on at Florida State and was undrafted going into the NFL.

But, he likes it that way.

Elliott said it’s part of what makes him the worker he is – that he’s had to earn everything. That’s a quality you want, and the reason the Bucs were high on his potential last year.

#Bucs CB Elliott was asked if there was a specific player he went up again at FSU that made him step his game up. "Jameis Winston" pic.twitter.com/SZscRNGLwi — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 29, 2017

One of the factors that helped Elliott while he was at Florida State were the players he went up against. One player he named specifically: His quarterback then and now, Jameis Winston.

McCoy’s Moves

In a short but important update, defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, was seen dancing to some of the music in the locker room. He was getting pretty into it, and we have to think that his groin is feeling fine or at least getting better.

It was reported that he was going to have an MRI last week, but he since has said that it just needs a little rest.

Fitzpatrick On Winston

#Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on what's unique about Jameis Winston. pic.twitter.com/HuEtrTW9QC — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 29, 2017

Fitzpatrick has been around the NFL a long time, but he still thinks there are certain characteristics about Jameis Winston that are unique. The most influential one, to him, is Winston’s passion and love to play the game and how he gets excited and enjoys the things others would call a “grind.”

Evans Fined For Hits

Rookie safety Justin Evans was called for two unnecessary roughness penalties in the team’s game last Saturday. Today we learned that Evans has been fined for both hits, though one fine was taken away. Evans said he was appealing the other one.

Evans came into the NFL known as an athletic, big hitter. In fact, PewterReport.com talked with former NFL player, and now NFL analysts, Maurice Jones-Drew, when he was in town for training camp, and he mentioned that Evans was his favorite safety in the entire draft for those reasons.

While talking to Evans about the fine, we also reminisced about the time it looked like he popped his leg back into place after an interception while at Texas A&M.

Evans told us that he didn’t actually pop it back into place. He said it was actually just cramp.

But our version is cooler.