Zeller Family Benefit Next Tuesday At Pinchasers With Humphries, Conte, Brate, Dotson

PewterReport.com is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pinchasers, one of Tampa’s most well-known and loved bowling alleys.

And with the partnership comes an opportunity to make a difference in the community with charity bowling mixers that will help raise money for a number of great organizations.

This month’s event will benefit PewterReport.com friend and huge Bucs fan Richard Zeller who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month, leaving behind wife his Amy and children Austin and Hailey. All the proceeds raised will go directly to the Zeller’s to help with general need expenses.

Zeller was a lifelong Bucs fan and could be found anywhere there was an event, including of PewterReport.com’s bowling events this past season. Helping to raise money was a passion for Zeller and he was a huge part of the What The Buc family that does numerous charity fundraisers each year.

This month’s mixer will be held pm Tuesday, September from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Pinchasers location on Armenia Avenue in Tampa. The cost is a $15 charitable donation per person (children under 10, cost is $10) and that allows Tampa Bay fans unlimited bowling for two hours, while enjoying FREE pizza and soft drinks courtesy of Pinchasers, plus a rewards card good for 5 more FREE bowling games – a $35 value.

A number of Bucs players have agreed to attend to support the Zeller family, including wide receiver Adam Humphries, tight ends Cameron Brate and Alan Cross, safety Chris Conte and offensive lineman Demar Dotson.

In addition there will be raffles for a number of prizes, including autographed Bucs merchandise, gift cards, and even a bowling ball donated by Pinchasers. So far we have a two pair of Bucs and Bears lower level tickets with parking donated by Brian Ford and the Buccaneers, and a pair of tickets to the FSU and Miami game from Keith Larson of Buccholics to raffle off.

Friend and What The Buc member Cheryl Stewart remembered Zeller.

“Always a kind word, always a compliment and always a tale…or two. Always the family man, and always a friend. Always a bridge to squabblers, always compassionate and always with a gift. He knew how to tell the entire world that his family, his friends and his Bucs were the best without offending a single soul. Never foul with temper or greedy with time. I wonder if he knew just how much he mattered or how much we wish we were stuck just one more time.” What The Buc founder Derek Fournier also fondly remembered his friend. “Richard never met a stranger and was never afraid to share his life and experience with fellow fans with a passion he carried on through the end,” Fournier said. “Whether helping children fight cancer, collecting items for domestic abuse, or cheering for his Buccaneers, Richard did it with a zeal and passion that was only eclipsed by his love for his children and family. We will miss him greatly.”

RSVP on Facebook

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend and help raise money and awareness for a number of causes. Start time will be at 7 p.m. but guests are encouraged to arrive early to register and get ready to begin bowling. Space is limited to 100 bowlers so please RSVP with you and the number of those attending.

Pin Chasers is a locally owned and operated bowling center since 1958. They welcomed the Buccaneers in 1976 and have been very happy to be neighbors in the community since. Hosting parties, leagues and other events, make Pinchasers your bowling headquarters in the Tampa Bay area. Visit their website for more information at pinchasers.net.