Inside Bucs OTAs 5-23: Folk Outshines Aguayo; First Impressions Of Fitzpatrick, Howard

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

21 Comments

    Jack

    This offensive line is better than the previous two years on paper. Pamphile is a better offensive lineman that he is given credit for, and Sweazy at right guard makes a lot of sense based on his experience.

    As for Marpet: He’s quick, smart, and one hell of a run grader. I like the move to center for him and the offensive line.

    Marpet will help clear out the space between the guards for running backs, and that’s only a good thing.

    Alldaway 2.0

    The problem with Aguayo is that it looks like he lacks the power to be an NFL kicker. This is why his accuracy suffers as he is over compensating when the range is increased. The bigger problem is Aguayo lacks accuracy inside 40 yards too and on PATS.

      Buc-Up

      It’s got to be all in his head because he booms kicloffs through the end zone. The only positive was at least he finally got it in on the last kick after making adjustments.

    surferdudes

    Capice is Kaput!

      scubog

      It was just hysterical when John McKay said that famous quote and sent George Yarno in to kick. If Roberto doesn’t show he is capable of being the kicker it will be “Adios Arguayo!”

    cgmaster27

    Unless something miraculous happens, Robert is screwed. In my opinion, he would have to go perfect to retain the job. It’s ashame really as he was the best kicker I saw coming out of college, although his final year was a bit of a foreshadowing of troubles come to roost. I’d be shocked if he made the team. AS for the other guys not being there, we don’t know there reasons, but when a guy like Baker comes in and is called lazy by his past team, this doesn’t look good to me. But again, it’s voluntary.
    I don’t mind guys like Big Mike taking it a little easy this time of year. Usually it seems he pulls a hammy early every year. haha
    Howard is a match up nightmare and hell get it together. I can’t image what a grind it is going from last season , to combine, to rookie OTA’s, to OTA’s. That’s a ton of work.

      toofamiliar17

      I never saw anyone from the Redskins call Baker lazy. Where did you see that?

        cgmaster27

        It was all over NFL. Com and other sites. But there were numerous coaches that claimed he wasn’t the best practice guy. All anonymous ofcourse, but as a new guy, he should be here regardless if it’s voluntary or not. He might of had a legit excuse though so I can say really. Just hoping it’s the later is all.

          toofamiliar17

          I’m not trying to give you a hard time or anything like that, just trying to find this info. Any links to stories? Google isn’t helping me here.

    jongruden

    It’s amazing to me that a kicker named Zane Gonzales who is the all time leading field goal kicker in collegiate history and hit with 92% accuracy and has records with most field goals in a game beyond 50 yds “3” went to the seventh round of this yr’s draft and Arguayo went in the second round and yes I know he also holds a kicking record but all time leading kicker in NCAA history goes in 7th round it doesn’t make sense to me

      toofamiliar17

      You’re right – it doesn’t make any sense. The end. It was an incredibly stupid thing to do.

    Horse

    Too early to count Roberto out. I’m not sure what the heck he has been doing this off season not to come in atleast with some more strength in his kicking. It’s all about the pressure and he better stay focused.

    MUVLODGE

    The best thing for everyone involved, including us fans, is if Roberto fails miserably early and often and they can cut him loose sooner than later. I’ve seen hundreds of NFL kickers live over the years and this dude simply doesn’t have it…point blank.

    Brandonges

    Noticed our boy Sikkema get cited in a Deadspin article. Going national fellas!!

    fredster

    I sad I thought Aguayo was toast before either kicker did anything yet this off season. Folk will take his job. I agree he just doesn’t have it. Nothing against him personally. Never liked the pick one bit though.

      devasher

      Aguayo was toast when everyone learned that he couldn’t handle the pressure of being an NFL kicker last preseason. Folk will take his job because he’s a better kicker and deserves to be on an NFL team, unlike Aguayo who was gifted a position he couldn’t handle but the team held onto purely due to their draft investment.

    Jr.3

    If Aguayo fails do we draft a kicker in the 1st next year?

    devasher

    I just hope someone at PR has crafted a great question for the Licht press conference when it’s been announced that Aguayo has been cut.

    Something along the lines of “Jason, at what point did you realize you made the worst draft choice of your professional career?”

      toofamiliar17

      Forget worst of his career. It’s one of the worst draft picks….well, maybe ever. And that would be true if he was anything other than an ELITE kicker. If he flops entirely, then it’s arguably the worst draft pick I’ve ever seen. Picking a kicker when there were dozens of legitimate potential starters at valuable positions still on the board.

    scubog

    Gee whiz, day one of OTA’s, four practice kicks and our “jury of jeers” has already called for rolling out the guillotine. I’m surprised there aren’t some folks questioning O.J.’s reportedly shaky start. It may well be an eventuality that Nick Folk wins the job, maybe even before Training Camp, but I’m sure the organization is going to let the competition play out a bit longer than day one, kicking session one.

    Madman

    Caption that pic! Nick Folk glaring at Aguayo. Roberto with some stupid look on his face. That kid has no chance.

    ‘So I just have to beat out THAT guy?!’

