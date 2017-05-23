Two Bucs Make NFL Network’s Top 100

  1
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    Evans should be on that list. Maybe even Alexander. McCoy ? His best years are behind him. He is a very good DT. But he is not close to Sapp and never will be.

    +2
    -17
    Rating: -15. From 19 votes.
    1.1
      Profile photo of California Buc

      California Buc

      I had to register after lurking for a while just to reply to your comment. Evans will be on that list, just much higher. And to say that McCoy’s best years are behind him is a joke. He finally has a good partner next to him at DT, which could boost both of their stats, since McCoy gets double even triple teamed. He may not finish with better stats than sapp, but definitely will finish as a better leader/person. Enjoy the team we have right now, stop living in the past 🙂

      +8
      0
      Rating: +8. From 8 votes.
      1.1.1
        Profile photo of seat26

        seat26

        It’s not a joke. He disappears for games at a time, And being a ‘better’ person is great for the Team image, but I want to see a relentless effort out of him. I want to see double digit sacks. He rarely has more than two tackles in any given game. He is good, just not great. His pro bowl status is based on reputation that has been hyped. I want to see him take over games.

        +3
        -4
        Rating: -1. From 7 votes.
  2
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    I think Mike Evans makes the top 50 list. #jmo

    +13
    0
    Rating: +13. From 13 votes.
  3
    Profile photo of WiltheBrewer

    WiltheBrewer

    Mark, you may want to clean-up that Jameis Winston stat about passing for over 4,000 yards

    +3
    -1
    Rating: +2. From 4 votes.
    3.1
      Profile photo of California Buc

      California Buc

      He is technically right if he is talking about first rookie to do it in his first 2 years.

      0
      -1
      Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
  4
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    I think Mark meant 4000 yards in 3 consecutive seasons. Even better for Famous Jameis.
    Sorry Mac, Evans won’t be in the top 50. Top TWENTY is more like it. Seems like Lavonte might get snubbed this year.
    But all us BUC fans know better.
    GO BUCS

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
  5
    Profile photo of Jack

    Jack

    Mike Evans was one of the 5 best receivers last year, and his rookie year he was the 2nd best rookie in that class. I think his upside may surpass OBJ, but those two are equally as talented in different ways. Mike Evans is more well-liked by his team, which should count for something.

    I would put Evans in the top 30 personally, but that’s just me. He’s better than Famous Jameis right now, and yet gets so little recognition.

    Is Mike Evans about to become the new Lavonte David for us? Really good but ignored by the media?

    Lastly, Kwon is going to destroy the league this year. Destroy!

    +2
    -1
    Rating: +1. From 3 votes.
    5.1
      Profile photo of Michael Sylakowski

      Michael Sylakowski

      Mike Evans is getting all kinds of respect from his peers and the media for last season’s performance. Second team All-Pro & a Pro Bowler is pretty damn good.

      0
      -1
      Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
      5.1.1
        Profile photo of Jack

        Jack

        True, but how the hell is he not in the top 100 players? It makes no sense whatsoever. None. Especially given his young age. 15 years ago, he would be a 23-year-old rookie, but now he’s a 23-year-old with 3 years of starting experience.

        And Lavonte got respect from his peers and some coaches, just not the media. I’d just hate to see Evan suffer the same fate.

        +1
        0
        Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
        5.1.1.1
          Profile photo of wnb0395

          wnb0395

          They have only done 50-100. They haven’t announced the top 50 yet. Evans will be on the list somewhere.

          0
          0
          No votes yet.
          5.1.1.1.1
            Profile photo of Jack

            Jack

            That is good to know! Thanks for the info. Do you think Kown or Lavonte will be on there?

            0
            0
            No votes yet.
  6
    Profile photo of chefboho

    chefboho

    I’m calling Mike Evans for top 20, maybe even 15. He’s just that good. I was hoping to see marpet crack the list. His move to center will certainly gain attention.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
