Two Bucs Make NFL Network’s Top 100

Being recognized by media members and fans is one thing, but being recognized by your peers is a whole different type of honor.

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy both were saw their names called in the NFL Network’s Top 100 on Monday night as voted on by current NFL players.

Winston made his Top 100 debut, coming in at No. 57 on the list. The former Heisman Trophy winner became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 4,000 yards last season, and has accounted for 57 touchdowns in his first two years in the league.

McCoy is no stranger to the Top 100 list, and made his fifth consecutive appearance on the annual countdown. McCoy nabbed the No. 52 spot. The former Sooner standout and 2010 draft pick has been to five Pro Bowls and has 42 sacks, which is fourth on the Bucs all-time list.