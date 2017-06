While the Bucs got better on offense with the addition of wide receiver DeSean Jackson, they also improved defensively by signing Redskins defensive tackle Chris Baker.

Jacquies Smith. Noah Spence. Gerald McCoy. Robert Ayers. Will Gholston. Clinton McDonald. Channing Ward. DaVonte Lambert. Even George Johnson. Now Baker? Pretty good defensive line rotation.

Below is his highlight video from YouTube.com.

Enjoy!