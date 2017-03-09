Bucs Say Goodbye To WR Russell Shepard; Will Sign With Panthers

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

19 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of SaskBucs

    SaskBucs

    That sucks. Hopefully he doesn’t hurt us.

    +5
    -1
    Rating: +4. From 6 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of makski

    makski

    Agreed. Hope he does well, except for maybe when he plays us.

    +5
    -2
    Rating: +3. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of BucWild02

    BucWild02

    Cam Newton is still the Carolina QB right? I hope Shep signed for a decent amount of guaranteed money. Cam sucks at hitting WRs. Undercover Buccaneer cashing Carolina checks!

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of BUC 727

    BUC 727

    This does suck. Whatever Carolina offered, we should have matched. Over the past 2 years, you could see his improvement as a receiver, and his special teams play was just that…special. Not to mention his leadership. At 26., it should have been a no brainer. One step forward and 2 steps back, never get you anywhere.

    +11
    -1
    Rating: +10. From 12 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      I think most everybody likes Shepherd, but if we pay him more, we have to pay someone else less. That’s how it works in a salary capped league. It’s Jason Licht’s job to manage the salary cap as GM, along with his assistants. They’ve done a very good job so far. Nobody knows exactly what they were willing to pay Shepherd, but whatever it was, Carolina offered more. It takes discipline to live within a budget or a salary cap.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of nitey

    nitey

    Sad to see Shep go, but the article is wrong, he only caught 23 passes last season, not 40. He will be missed, but honestly this was his best move. At this point he’s #4 on the WR depth chart and we all know we are going to either draft another WR high or bring in more competition which would likely move him down further.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    As I understand it, it was about both the playing time on offense and the money, which are related. Report was Russell Shepherd was offered a number averaging in the upper threes, and that was more than Jason Licht had him down for in the salary cap spreadsheet. It’s business.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    We will REALLY miss this man!! Best of luck RS.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    So true Naplesfan.
    Liked his play but he is still evolving into a reliable receiver after 4 or 5 years in the NFL. How much longer do we have to wait.
    Dropped a sure TD pass against the Panthers in the end zone on the Bucs first drive against them in the home game which no one seems to remember. He then went on to drop two or three more in the same contest. Made the game closer than it should have been.
    Two steps back 727 when you lose a player like Shepperd?
    Remind me never to get in a foxhole with you or put you on a sales force.
    Tell me, when it starts to rain do you announce to everyone its going to rain for the next 40 days and nights?

    +2
    -5
    Rating: -3. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 8.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      Only if he hears these words in a deep voice, “727, I want you to build an arc.”

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  9. 9
    Profile photo of BIG SHOW

    BIG SHOW

    glad to see that faget gone we need to sign justin blackmon and branden weeden imagine how good we would be #makethebucsgreatagain

    0
    -9
    Rating: -9. From 9 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  10. 10
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Farewell Shep. Good luck to you in 14 games next year.
    GO BUCS

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  11. 11
    Profile photo of pinkstob

    pinkstob

    I’ve really enjoyed R. Shepard’s time with the Bucs. He’s a great special teamer and was an underutilized WR. I actually like him as a #3 more than Humphries. Even though he’s going to the Panthers I wish him all the best of luck.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  12. 12
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    He hasn’t proven in 4 years he can be a Starter and maintain that position. His starts were due ot other starting WR’s being injured. This is no big loss.

    +1
    -1
    Rating: 0. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  13. 13
    Profile photo of 76Buc

    76Buc

    I just hope they keep our other gunner, Josh.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  14. 14
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Seriously Big Show, if you can’t express yourself without letting your inner Donald Trumo reveals your true nature, perhaps its better you stay mute so as not to reveal your hate and ignorance.

    +1
    -3
    Rating: -2. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 14.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      When I read Big Show’s veiled reference I knew you would jump to your feet with a protest. To make you feel better; this time of off-season always brings “hope and change”

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  15. 15
    Profile photo of bueller

    bueller

    Shep was a 5-star coming out of high school and a college QB who had th guts tro become a special teams captain. I was really pulling for him to develop into a very good WR with Jameis. Agree Bucs should be upgrading big time, but I was really hoping he would have been part of the solution.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  16. 16
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Big Shows comment was nit only uncalled for, but rude and disgusting as well.
    But because he can remaun anonymous and clothed behind a technical white sheet, the sniveling coward feels comfortable making such a comment.
    Sadly, when you have a President that is a role model for such behavior, it is doubtful it will lessen.
    Remember, god has a unique sense of humor and we can only hope that Big Show has a gay son somewhere in his future.
    Shep was a loyal fierce player for the Bucs and i wish him well when he isnt playing the Bucs.
    Besides, Lovie Smiths outbrurst against Shep’s pregame speech was one of the key reasons the Glazers decided to kick Lovie to the curb.
    We can all be grateful to Shep for that.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version