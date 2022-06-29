The Bucs’ roster is loaded with talent at each position group. But which position group has the most talent and how do they stack up against each other?

In a twist on the traditional power rankings, I’ll be pitting each position group against one another, coming up with my own power rankings for the Tampa Bay roster. As you can imagine, a player or two could sway one group over another, as could depth at the position.

1 – Quarterback

When you have the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady as your starting quarterback, it’s hard not to put this position group at the top. Brady was playing at the highest levels last year. The NFL MVP runner-up is expected to continue his stellar play, vaulting the Bucs into Super Bowl contention. Blaine Gabbert provides a steady backup option if the worst were to occur. Meanwhile, Kyle Trask continues to develop behind the scenes after being selected in the second round in 2021. Then, there’s the longest-tenured quarterback in franchise history in Ryan Griffin, whose main job nowadays is making sure Brady doesn’t fall over after a few avocado tequilas.

2 – Wide Receiver

Even with Chris Godwin nursing himself back from the torn ACL he suffered last season, this room is still one of the best in the league. Mike Evans is as steady as they come. In fact, he’s the steadiest receiver in the league, posting eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. The addition of Russell Gage adds a layer of insurance if Godwin is unable to suit up in Week 1. But he also provides inside-outside versatility, is a willing blocker and gives the offense a great top three when Godwin returns.

After that, the Bucs have a ton of capable receivers. Tyler Johnson was the de facto No. 4 last season, filling in once Godwin was injured. Breshad Perriman is a six-year veteran in his second stint with Tampa Bay. He made the game-winning touchdown catch against the Bills in overtime last season. Scotty Miller provides a proven deep threat. He played a pivotal part of the Bucs’ run to the Super Bowl in 2020. Jaelon Darden is the unknown factor in the mix. After a mostly down year, the game seems to be coming easier to him after observing his play this offseason. And Cyril Grayson Jr. will look to improve on his breakthrough season.

3 – Offensive Line

Sure, the Bucs lost left guard Ali Marpet to retirement, and that’s nothing to scoff at. But they still bring back an elite offensive line. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs anchors the right side of line. A fellow Pro Bowler, center Ryan Jensen, returns on a new deal. And Donovan Smith holds down Brady’s blindside.

There’s a new starter at right guard, with Shaq Mason taking over Alex Cappa. Mason is actually an upgrade over Cappa, who signed with the Bengals in free agency.

There are question marks regarding the left guard spot. However, the Bucs feel like they have Marpet’s replacement on the roster. They’ve done a good job with adding competition to the group. Veteran Aaron Stinnie and rookie Luke Goedeke will battle for the starting spot. The loser adds valuable depth along the interior to go with Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett.

4 – Defensive Line

This was already a solid unit with Vita Vea, Will Gholston and the newly drafted Logan Hall. Add Akiem Hicks to the mix and this group has a chance to be something special. The prospect of trying to use less than three blockers to contain Hicks and Vea is amusing. It opens so much up for the linebacking corps.

The depth is strong too. Hall now joins the rotation, bringing size and speed to attack the quarterback. Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a versatile piece along the line and Patrick O’ Connor has improved every year as well.

5 – Inside Linebacker

The duo of Lavonte David and Devin White has the opportunity to be the best in the league. Both veterans were disappointed in their 2021 campaigns, but they look poised to have bounce-back seasons. For David, it’s all about staying healthy as he enters the final year of his current deal. He still had over 90 tackles last season, but didn’t make as many splash plays as he wanted.

White, on the other hand, needs to be more consistent. He recently spoke about being more disciplined as a defender and not being too aggressive. If White can do that, he could be a top player at his position. The addition of Hicks should also help consume blockers, allowing the duo to make more plays. The depth at the position is untested, which further emphasizes the need for a healthy season from David.

6 – Outside Linebacker

Shaq Barrett’s potential return to the right side could spell disaster for opposing quarterbacks. The last time he played a majority of snap lining up on the right side, he notched 19.5 sacks. The addition of Hicks can’t be understated. He opens up so much for the players around him with his threat to rush the passer and take up blockers with his monstrous frame.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka now gets his chance to shine as he steps into a starting role. He showed flashes last year during his rookie season and has the ability to get to the quarterback. If he takes the next step, Tryon-Shoyinka could provide a dangerous bookend with Barrett. Entering his final year of his rookie deal, Anthony Nelson will try to build off his best season as a pro, while Cam Gill provides another solid rotational pass rusher and excels on special teams.

7 – Safety

I was tempted to go cornerback here. After considering it, I just think the safety group has more proven talent. The safety group has the defensive backfield’s lone Pro Bowl selection in Antoine Winfield Jr., as well as a ball hawk in Mike Edwards. The loss of Jordan Whitehead will sting a bit, but the addition of Keanu Neal keeps an enforcer along the line of scrimmage. Add in Logan Ryan and his dual roles at safety and nickel and you have a well-rounded unit. If the Bucs decide to keep five safeties, Troy Warner could be a name to watch.

8- Cornerback

This cornerback room could be good. Really good. However, that’s if everyone stays healthy and takes their projected leaps. Carlton Davis knows he needs to come down with more interceptions. Jamel Dean knows he needs to continue his progression. Sean Murphy-Bunting knows he needs to stay healthy and be more consistent. If those three players can take their game to the next level, they could make up one of the top units in the NFL.

There’s a lot of “ifs” there, but the Bucs have built good depth on the back end. After experiencing one (or two… or three…) too many injuries at the position last season, the team has some intriguing players at corner. Rookie Zyon McCollum’s blend of size and speed is rare. Depending on how quickly he picks up the defense, he could contribute early on. Dee Delaney was the MVP of OTAs and continues to get better. Plus, Ross Cockrell gives the room a versatile veteran presence.

9 – Running Back

Leonard Fournette returns as the starter, but behind him, there are some questions. Fournette is rarely going to come off the field as the team’s third-down back. Behind him is Giovani Bernard, who we didn’t get to see much of in 2021 due to lack of usage and injuries. Ke’Shawn Vaughn has improved but doesn’t look like a player who is ready to carry the load if injuries occur. There’s also rookie Rachaad White, who of course has yet to play a down in the NFL. Fournette is a three-phase running back, but the depth behind him is questionable.

10 – Tight End

This group was supposed to be near the top of the list, but Rob Gronkowski’s retirement threw a wrench in that.

Look, this still has the makings of a decent position group. Cameron Brate is still a red-zone threat and a safety valve as a receiving option. He’s not much of blocker, so those responsibilities will fall on rookie Cade Otton, as long he can grasp the playbook quick enough. Fellow rookie Ko Kieft also could take blocking snaps if he makes the roster as well. Another option is longtime practice squad presence Codey McElroy, who faces an uphill battle to make the team.

The Bucs could add to this position as well with a veteran free agent or through trade, which could vault them up the list.