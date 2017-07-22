Join Bucs Safety Tandy And Pewter Report At Ford’s Garage Brandon On Tuesday

PewterReport.com is proud to be partnered with Ford’s Garage, a great auto-themed restaurant expanding across the state and recently to Dearborn, Michigan. Ford’s offers an assembly line-style burger order concept, in addition to other great menu items like a great lineup of mac and cheeses, appetizers, grilled chicken, steak and a huge drink menu.

We are also proud to be live on location this Tuesday night at the Ford’s Garage location in Brandon where we will be taping the PewterNation podcast with Tampa Bay starting safety Keith Tandy who will be our guest, and also available for autographs and pictures.

To make things even better, Ford’s Garage will be serving the “Tandy Man Can” burger created by Tandy – a 1/3 pound angus beef burger all the way but topped with fried shrimp in a boom boom sauce. Ford’s will also offer a specialty drink called the “Pewter Punch” for our guests, which will be $3.70 in honor of Tandy’s No. 37 jersey number.

10 percent of the sales from the night will be donated to Tandy’s charity of choice, his hometown Boys and Girl’s Club of Hopkinsville, Kentucky where Tandy works frequently with the organization.

PewterReport.com editor Mark Cook talked about the event.

“First off, a big thanks to the folks at Ford’s Garage for partnering with us this year, but also for hosting the event,” Cook said. “Ford’s is a fun place and very family friendly, and I really love the concept. And having Keith there makes it even more special. I’ve covered a lot of athletes in my day, but I am not sure I have met a more humble or down to earth one than Keith Tandy. And what a great example of perseverance and hard work. All Keith has done since being drafted by the Bucs is work hard, prepare and show the coaches he is ready when called upon. And it paid off for him last season when he got the chance to start.”

The Pewter Nation podcast is one of fastest growing Bucs podcast and Cook, Scott Reynolds and Trevor Sikkema are excited to bring the weekly – and even more often than weekly once the season starts – podcasts to our readers and Bucs fans. Tandy will be joining us to talk about the upcoming season, and those attending can also ask questions on the podcast as well.

“We hope to see a lot of our readers and new podcast leaders come out and support Ford’s and also Keith’s charity,” Cook said. “Fans are excited for the 2017 season and Keith had a career year last season and big things are expected from this defense he will be a big part of. Tuesday night will be a unique chance for Bucs fans to come out, have a great meal and talk with Keith about the upcoming season.”

To RSVP to the event, just click the link and confirm your attendance.