Gramatica Guest At Next Pewter Report And Pinchasers Charity Bowling Event

PewterReport.com is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pinchasers, one of Tampa’s most well-known and loved bowling alleys.

And with the partnership comes an opportunity to make a difference in the community with five charity bowling mixers that will help raise money for a number of great organizations.

This month’s mixer will be held Friday, July 28 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Pinchasers location on Armenia Avenue in Tampa. The cost is a $15 charitable donation per person (children under 10, cost is $10) and that allows Tampa Bay fans unlimited bowling for two hours, while enjoying FREE pizza and soft drinks courtesy of Pinchasers, plus a rewards card good for 5 more FREE bowling games – a $35 value.

This month Bucs great Martin Gramatica, former kicker and Super Bowl winner, will be our guest, available for autographs and photos. 100 percent of the money taken in will be given to the Gramatica Family Foundation to help build homes for wounded combat vets.

Since the year 2000, the Gramatica Brothers have been partnering with builders, developers, corporate and individual sponsors and volunteers to help severely wounded war heroes and their families transition from the battlefront to the home front. They have provided their energy efficient Gramatica SIPS panels to help build homes for combat wounded veterans in the Tampa Bay area.

In addition there will be raffles for a number of prizes, including autographed Bucs merchandise, gift cards, and even a bowling ball donated by Pinchasers.

At 8:10 p.m. there will be a 10 minute Q&A with Gramatica and at 8:30 the drawing for the raffle prizes will take place.

You can RSVP on the comment section of this article or on Facebook.

“We are very excited to work with PewterReport.com and Buccaneers players, past and present, to offer a different fan experience and do some good in the community at the same time,” Anthony Perrone, the CEO of Pin Chasers and life-long Bucs fan, said. “Everyone loves to bowl, and what better way to get to know players, then when having some fun? Pin Chasers is very excited to work with PewterReport.com to offer fans in Tampa Bay a unique opportunity to have and fun and relax on the lanes with players and other fans while supporting worthwhile charities on a monthly basis.”

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend and help raise money and awareness for a number of causes. Start time will be at 7 p.m. but guests are encouraged to arrive early to register and get ready to begin bowling. Space is limited to 100 bowlers so please RSVP with you and the number of those attending.

Pin Chasers is a locally owned and operated bowling center since 1958. They welcomed the Buccaneers in 1976 and have been very happy to be neighbors in the community since. Hosting parties, leagues and other events, make Pinchasers your bowling headquarters in the Tampa Bay area. Visit their website for more information at pinchasers.net.