Join The PewterReport.com Summer Bowling League At Pinchasers

PewterReport.com and Pinchasers are pleased to announce a 10-week summer bowling league that will begin in June.

All who sign up for the league will receive a new bowling bowl and custom drilling ($100 value) plus have a chance to win gift certificates, autographed Buccaneers merchandise and other prizes. The league winning team will receive four tickets to PewterReport.com’s luxury suite for the final preseason game against the Redskins.

The league will kick off with a intro party on Wednesday June 7, and the league will begin the following week on June 14 at 7 p.m. The league will take place at the Pinchasers location on Armenia Avenue just five minutes from One Buc Place.

The cost is just $10 a week per player, and the league will consist of four players per team. If you don’t have four players you can still sign up and you will be placed on a team.

League Overview

Four person teams, 10 week season, $10 per week per person

FREE bowling ball and custom drilling included – (valued at $100)

Three games per week

Team will play against other teams in the league each week.

Team that knocks down the most pin each game and total overall each week will win the match each week.

Team that ends up with the most wins at the end of the season win the league.

If you can’t make it one of the weeks you may have a sub or make up your scores on a different night.

PewterReport.com’s Mark Cook talked about the league.

“Pinchasers owner Anthony Perrone and manager Ethan Westfall have been terrific hosts and Pewter Report partners and offer a great location for Bucs fans to pass away the slow offseason and get together weekly to talk Bucs football,” Cook said. “What I love is the total cost for 10 weeks is just $100 but the free ball you get essentially pays for your dues.

“I will be in the league and some of the other staff members will be there for some of the weeks, so you will have a chance to pick our brains and get some inside scoop! We look forward to seeing our readers come out and fellowship and have a great time this summer.”

For more information and to sign up, contact Ethan Westfall at 813-465-4076.