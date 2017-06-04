NFL Network’s Rank: “Bucs are going to Super Bowl LII”

3 Comments

    What Buc fan would actually say oh no we’re not! The obvious is we all want to go to the Superbowl. We’ve taken one small step to get to 9 – 7; now more steps are required so I am challenging this football team to prove it because there is probably 12 – 16 teams who feel the same way. Go Bucs! Keep the winning attitude,

    Let’s pump the brakes a little bit. The Bucs are much improved and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them in the playoffs. In fact, that it the expectation. But this is still a young inexperienced team whose only players with playoff experience come from other team. If the Bucs make the playoffs and get a win or two under their belt, then we can start talking about the Super Bowl. A lot is riding on Winston’s development as far as accuracy and ball security along with the defense shutting the door on opposing offenses. We are moving in the right direction, but it’s premature to predict a Super Bowl. Let’s not forget that the Bucs team that won it was a seasoned team with experience in the post-season.

    Now I’m really scared. No; terrified! With one notable exception, this team has always laid an egg when the national spotlight has been upon it. It seems every year that the Bucs do well (far too few), they lay an egg on MNF, or TNF, or a major prime time game of the week. Let’s not mention what happened when they finally did get to the playoffs. The one except being the Superbowl championship team and that one had 4 Hall of Famer’s on it’s defense!
    Now, to make matters worse we have some pencil neck clowns in the Buccaneers’ twitter department starting social media wars with championship teams! You want national exposure (I don’t)? How about our Bucs are featured on Hardknocks/HBO this year! Can it get any worse?! I’ll say it again; this team has never done well in the spotlight!
    What has caused this you ask? Injuries. Has anyone else noticed that this team always has an inordinate amount of injuries year in and year out? I know that every team has key injuries during a season; some more than others, but I have never heard of any team ending a season with sixteen players on IR. Sixteen!! Has anyone wondered why there has not been any criticism thrown toward our trainers and doctors? Or is it a curse? Some kind of voodoo?
    There is no doubt that this is a talented football team, but mark my words; with the sports world watching they will lay a giant egg this year. It always happens when the national media become focused on the Bucs, and it is starting to become super focused now. Being the cynic I am, I believe some of this media exposure is to enhance the ratings for HBO. Watch as the season unfolds and the players start dropping like flies. It will begin with major season ending injuries in training camp (or sooner), and continue on throughout the season. It ALWAYS happens.
    Sorry for the rant, but I have been holding this back for 41 years.

