Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: K Murray

Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week – K Patrick Murray

Tampa Bay snapped a five-game winning streak by beating the New York Jets 15-10 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, improving the team’s record to 3-6. The first nine points of the game came off Murray’s right foot as he was 3-of-3 on his field goals, which came from 29, 49 and 37 yards. That helped the Bucs build a 9-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter before running back Charles Sims’ touchdown catch pushed the lead to 15-3.

Murray has been an absolute find for Tampa Bay, which has had issues with several kickers since 2014 from Kyle Brindza to Roberto Aguayo to Nick Folk. Since Murray replaced Folk, he has stabilized the team’s kicking situation and has only had one miss. That was from 54 yards out and came at New Orleans.

Otherwise, Murray has been 7-of-8 (87.5 percent) on his field goal tries in Tampa Bay and a perfect 5-of-5 on extra points. The Bucs offense has struggled mightily over the past three games, scoring a collective 28 points. Murray has accounted for 16 of those points with five field goals and one extra point.

