Five Things We Learned From One Buc 11-15

This was the first Wednesday after a victory in quite some time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As you would expect, the mood was much better around the building. The players and coaches got to talk about what worked as opposed to what didn’t like we’ve been used to, and because of that, there were plenty of things to learn as the day went on.

These were the five things we learned from One Buc on Wednesday.

New Kid In Town

With an empty practice squad spot still open, it was announced on Wednesday that the Bucs have signed cornerback Senquez Golson following a workout on Tuesday.

Golson came into the league as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Golson, who played college ball at Mississippi, spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons on Injured Reserve in Pittsburgh. He was waived earlier this season.

Injury Report: Hargreaves, Gholston, Winston

#Bucs CB Vernon Hargreaves is not practicing today. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 15, 2017

#Bucs DE Will Gholston is getting some running work in on his own with a coach on one of the far fields. No pads or anything, but good to see. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 15, 2017

The injury report looked thin for the Bucs today – that’s a good thing. There were no unexpected absences at practice.

Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is nursing a hamstring injury that force him to leave the game against the Jets on Sunday, and after talking to head coach Dirk Koetter later in the day, it seems like he’s a long shot to play this week. Defensive end William Gholston, who left the Saints game on a stretcher due to a neck injury, was doing running drills on his own with no pads at practice. Very light work, but it was good to see him out there.

Then, of course, there’s Jameis Winston. Winston was not at practice and will miss another week due to his shoulder injury.

Mike Smith Has A Ninja On His Team

Mike Smith on defensive struggles on the road: "Going on the road is tough, but it's not that tough. We're making it too easy." pic.twitter.com/3Q0Do7U7cF — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 15, 2017

Wednesday is usually defensive day, as the media gets to hear from both defensive coordinator Mike Smith at the podium and – most of the time – from defensive tackle Gerald McCoy in the locker room.

At the podium, Smith addressed the failures of his defense performing on the road. The gist of it was simply that his guys have to get it done. They practice fine, they prepare well enough, and they know what to do.

They just have to do it. They’ll get a chance to this week in Miami.

On another note, when talking about 34-year-old Buccaneer cornerback Brent Grimes’ athleticism, Smith said that he think Grimes could be a finalist in the famous TV show American Ninja Warrior.

McCoy Is Chasing Someone

Gerald McCoy on the possibility of getting an extra sack from the Jets game, what that would mean, and mentions that he's chasing someone when it comes to Pro Bowl honors: pic.twitter.com/D2pSjfnF4Q — PewterReport (@PewterReport) November 15, 2017

When McCoy is in a good mood, he’s always worth an ear. You can ask him a question that he’ll answer, but if his mind is on something else, he’ll let you know.

The question from the video above was just about whether or not McCoy was going to get an extra sack that the NFL was reviewing from the Jets game. He said he hasn’t heard from them, but he hopes so.

And then he said something that was worth noting.

He said that he would love to get the extra sack, because sack numbers help his chances to get Pro Bowls. He then said that he’s “chasing someone” in terms of how many Pro Bowls he’s going to make in his career. McCoy currently has five Pro Bowl accolades. Could he be chasing Warren Sapp, who had seven? Or maybe he’s chasing Derrick Brooks, who had 11, which is the most all-time for a Buccaneer.

Who ever it is, there’s someone motivating him.

McCoy: Five Zero?!

#Bucs DT Gerald McCoy when being told about commissioner Roger Goodell's new $50M/yr contract: "He gets how much?! Five zero?!" pic.twitter.com/9lpAvyvklL — Trevor S # 🤭kkema (@TampaBayTre) November 15, 2017

Probably the most “what we learned” segment from today was when McCoy was told how much NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would be making in his new contract and the reaction McCoy had to it (above).

McCoy was then asked if any commissioner is worth that much money. McCoy laughed, "that's a set up question," then mouthed a certain word without saying it… pic.twitter.com/DJZeFAeYMM — Trevor S # 🤭kkema (@TampaBayTre) November 15, 2017

As a follow up, McCoy was asked if any commissioner of any league is worth making 50 million dollars a year like Goodell’s new contract is schedule to.

McCoy answered without actually answering, but you can see his opinion for yourself in the interview.