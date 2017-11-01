Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: S Conte

Just Grillin sponsors PewterReport.com’s Pewter Player of the Week, which is given to Tampa Bay’s MVP as selected by the PewterReport.com staff every week following the most recent game.

Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week – S Chris Conte

There wasn’t much to cheer about in Tampa Bay’s 17-3 loss at home to Carolina. The Bucs were trying to snap a three-game losing streak, but instead it’s turned into a four-game losing streak. With only three points on the board, it’s safe to suggest that no one on the offensive side of the ball was deserving of this week’s Just Grillin Pewter Player of the Week award.

The defense did a reasonable job of containing Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, and safety Chris Conte, who is now a part-time player at strong safety with the emergence of rookie Justin Evans, who mans the free safety spot, came up with a big game. Conte had a team-high nine tackles and also recorded the Bucs’ lone interception of the game and the first of the 2017 season for Conte.

