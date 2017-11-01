Cover 3: Is Bucs QB Winston Hurt Worse Than We’re Being Told?

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

4 Comments

  1. 1

    Naplesfan

    I’m not a quarterbacking expert, just a fan. So given that my opinion is neither expert nor worth much, it seems to me that Winston is not hurt all that bad, and that what we see – his inconsistency – is consistent. It is who he he. He may develop into a more consistent player in the future. Tom Brady frankly wasn’t that great a thrower in his early years in the league. Neither was Aaron Rodgers. Both got a whole lot better by their mid-career years as compared to the first few years in the league.

    I am in no position to predict future performance, particularly with such an inconsistent player as Jameis Winston, and beyond that, with the inconsistency of the entire team from week to week. This is literally a team without a style, or a personality.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    BrianDorry55

    My opinion? Bucs fans are a little silly and over dramatic. If Jameis reminds me of anyone right now it’s Philip Rivers. He has every tool in the toolbox to be elite but he just isn’t always on. And compared to what this franchise has had in the past, we should be ecstatic about having him. Instead, folks are already jumping ship on this kid because he has rough games here and there. Let’s focus on building up the team around him. He’s not Tom Brady, expecting him to put the team on his shoulders every week regardless of what’s going on around him is unrealistic. I get it, the defense did an okay job against Carolina…where were they before that?

    This team is just not playing together right now. It’s as simple as that. It’s not fair to point the finger at Jameis when despite his inconsistency, has been as good as any other player on the team this year. Evans has had bad days…Kwon has had bay days…Grimes and Ward have had bad days…Gerald has had invisible days. Jameis is 23 freaking years old. He’ll be fine. He is fine. We shouldn’t be counting on great play from that position to win every damn week.

    My biggest concern right now is that Jameis doesn’t really look like he’s having fun. He looks like he’s trying to be Peyton Manning when we should be encouraging him to be Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, etc. Hes not using his legs enough despite the fact that he’s been the best passer outside the pocket in the league. It’s scary because it reminds me of how Freeman stopped doing what he did best after his early success. Let Jameis Be Jameis.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Horse

    I guess I am in denial. He sure didn’t look like the guy I have watched at FSU since he was a red shirt Freshman and up to the Carolina game. Oh I’m not talking about his accuracy because it’s never been close to 70%; it’s the way he was throwing which for me indicated his shoulder was bothering him or he was mentally conscious of a small issure and slightly changed the way he throws the ball. I still think there’s something with his shoulder and he thinks he can work thru it; maybe he can. If he does the same at new Orleans then I would shut him down and give him a few weeks to recover and then see what we got the last couple games of the season. Go Bucs!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    tog

    So it’s not Winston’s shoulder. It’s just poor play.

    Is this QB purgatory then?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend