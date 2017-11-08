Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: TE Stocker

Just Grillin sponsors PewterReport.com’s Pewter Player of the Week, which is given to Tampa Bay’s MVP as selected by the PewterReport.com staff every week following the most recent game.

Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week – TE Luke Stocker

Unfortunately for Tampa Bay the team’s losing streak got extended to five games in New Orleans after a 30-10 loss in which neither side of the ball played well. Tampa Bay’s defense had issues with tackling rookie running back Alvin Kamara and covering wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr., while the offense only had three points on the board until the fourth quarter.

That’s when blocking tight end Luke Stocker scored his first touchdown since 2015 and only the third receiving score of his seven-year NFL career. Stocker slipped out into the left flat and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Stocker finished the day with two catches for 13 yards, including the touchdown.

“Every once a while a guy like him, who goes to work all the time, will get rewarded once in a while,” Bucs left guard Kevin Pamphile said. “It’s great that they have a play like that just for him.”

Stocker also had a pancake block on linebacker Craig Robertson on DeSean Jackson’s 8-yard gain on an end around.

“That was awesome,” Bucs tight end Cameron Brate said. “He kind of cleaned up Donovan’s block right there. The guy didn’t really see Luke coming. When Luke has the chance to hit someone who is not looking, he’s going to take the fullest advantage of that.”

