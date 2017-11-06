Bucs WR Evans Suspended

WR Mike Evans – Photo by: Cliff Welch/PR
Following his altercation on the sideline with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game by the NFL.
#Bucs WR Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his altercation with Marshon Lattimore.
— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 6, 2017
Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com.
