Koetter: Bucs LB David Back To Pro Bowl Form

As one would expect the week before the big decision of final cuts, Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter wasn’t as talkative this week, not wanting to answer the obvious question we’re all looking to know – who’s on the bubble for those last spots when the roster cuts down form 90 to 53.

But, amidst the questions of certain performances and which players will be getting more playing time come Thursday, Koetter did take the time to tell the media who his favorite player in camp has been thus far (unprovoked, by the way).

“The guy that’s quietly having a tremendous camp is Lavonte David,” Koetter said. “Lavonte didn’t have the best year he’s ever had last year, and he’s having a really good camp and people will be able to see it when we start playing.”

After recording three straight 100-tackle season, David was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2015. But, due to the emergence of fellow linebacker, Kwon Alexander, David stats weren’t as bolstered in 2016. That caused him to miss out on the Pro Bowl, any yearly honors and caused him to fall out of the NFL Top 100 Players list for 2017.

This preseason, however, David is playing very well. He’s been a constant each game, and it was his tipped pass that gave Vernon Hargreaves his second interception during the contest against the Browns. David seems to be more comfortable and producing more this year than last.

“I’m not sure why (whether it’s familiarity with the system or something else), but, from my eyes, I’m seeing the guy out there that made the Pro Bowl.