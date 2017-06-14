Koetter Compares Bucs Rookie WR To Former Falcon White

Bucs rookie wide receiver Chris Godwin has yet to strap on a pair of shoulder pads in the NFL, yet is also getting high praise from two Tampa Bay coaches.

After a shaky rookie mini-camp back in May, the light switch has apparently flipped, and Godwin, who was a PewterReport.com Best Bet, has been one of the standouts in the offseason workouts, including the past two days of mandatory mini-camp.

Former Falcons head coach and second-year Bucs defensive coordinator Mike Smith was the first to brag on the rookie from Penn State early in the afternoon on Tuesday hen speaking to the Tampa Bay media prior to practice.

“(He’s a) big strong athletic wide receiver he’s a guy that’s tough to cover we are going to have match up issues because of his size,” Smith said. “I been impressed with his ability to go up and compete with the ball as well as any guy I been around. The 50-50 balls, he’s going to come down with them.”

Head coach Dirk Koetter was asked about Godwin post practice, and compared him to one the most productive receivers in Falcons history. Although Koetter cautioned it was still early.

“He does compete for the ball –but it’s way, way, way too early to say this – but in that respect, Chris reminds me a little bit like Roddy White,” Koetter said. “When I first went to Atlanta – of course Smitty had Roddy way before I did – he’s of similar size, a big guy that competes for the ball. Chris is off to a fast start. Let’s temper it until we get the pads on, but he did it last year at Penn State and he’s off to a good start here. That’s a good sign.”